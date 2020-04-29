City newsletter: Road work, leaf pick-up continues

Spring leaf collection has begun

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

City information during COVID-19

We are continuously updating our coronavirus web page with information and resources. You can access it here: concordnh.gov/coronavirus. Downloadable PDFs with information for residents and businesses are available via this link.

Leaf collection begins

The city of Concord’s Spring Leaf Collection is underway.

Concord residents with curbside trash and recycling collection can participate by placing leaves in biodegradable yard waste bags (available at local retailers) or rigid containers labeled “leaves” (no plastic bags). Leaves must be at the curb by 7 a.m. on your scheduled trash collection day. Leaves raked loosely to the curb are only collected during Fall Leaf Collection.

Only leaves that are bagged or contained in a rigid container will be collected.

Spring leaf collection will continue for six weeks in coordination with trash collection through Saturday, May 30, 2020. The last week of collection will be delayed by one day with no trash or leaf collection on Monday, May 25 due to the Memorial Day holiday. Unacceptable items, including plastic bags, will not be collected.

Residents can also bring leaves to Earth Materials Recycling Center. Drop-off is free with proof of residency if the load is smaller than a non-commercial pickup truck. Residents will be required to empty contents at the facility to confirm that loads are 100% free of any unacceptable materials. Any container, bag, or miscellaneous item used to transport leaves to the earth recycling center must be taken back with the resident. Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling Center’s hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning on April 20, with additional hours on Saturdays during leaf collection from April 18 through May 30 (with the exception of Memorial Day weekend when the facility will be closed for the holiday). They will be open on Saturday, April 18 from 8 a.m. to Noon. Please note that hours are weather dependent and are subject to change. Please call ahead to confirm specific dropoff times during the coronavirus pandemic at 545-4835 or visit their website for more information.

Find more information about spring leaf collection at concordnh.gov/leafcollection.

Historic tour of Old North Cemetery

Cemetery Administrator Jill McDaniel-Huckins takes us on a historic video tour of Old North Cemetery to learn more about the people buried there.The video is shared on the city’s Youtube channel, produced by ConcordTV.

Drinking water week

May 3 through 9 is National Drinking Water Week. This annual event is hosted by the American Water Works Association to recognize the vital role drinking water plays in daily lives. This year’s theme, “There When You Need It,” celebrates the easy access of tap water 24/7. Water is a valuable resource that is vital to daily life. From source to tap, Concord General Services works to ensure the Concord community has continued access to the best quality of water at all times. Every time you turn the faucet, water is there on demand. Whether for a drink, to wash your hands, take a shower, or even to make a cup of coffee – water is there when you need it. Learn more about your local H2O in celebration of Drinking Water Week by visiting concordnh.gov/water.

Trash bag program paused

The City of Concord is temporarily suspending the PAYT (pay as you throw) purple bag program beginning on Monday, April 20. A reinstatement date is to be determined, and will be communicated through the City’s website at concordnh.gov.

Here is some additional information about this temporary suspension:

Residents cannot get a refund for bags previously purchased.

Bulky items cannot be put at the curb.

All trash must continue to be bagged. You can use any bag.

Residents are encouraged to continue to recycle.

Residents can continue to utilize the PAYT bags.

More information will be available at concordnh.gov/coronavirus.

Online vital records

While city hall remains closed to the public, the City Clerk’s Office wants you to know that in addition to requesting vital records through the mail, residents may order vital records for any vital record event that has taken place in the State of New Hampshire, via the City’s online vital records ordering option.

Should you have any questions, please contact the City Clerk’s Office via email at cityclerk@concordnh.gov or by phone at 225-8500.

The Clerk’s Office is located at 41 Green St. Currently, the City Clerk’s office can be reached via email or phone between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Dog licenses

State of New Hampshire RSA 466:1 requires that every owner or keeper of a dog four months of age or older license said dog in the municipal clerk’s office in the city or town in which the dog is kept. Licenses are effective from May 1 to April 30 of the subsequent year.

In accordance with RSA 466:1, we have begun our annual dog licensing season. Historically, the annual dog license renewal process begins each April, with residents sitting outside of City Hall for hours prior to 8 a.m. when we open in the hopes of getting tag No. 1 within the City of Concord. In honor of that tradition, staff has reserved tag number’s 1 to 299, and will begin issuing these numbers at a future “April 1” date when municipal offices are once again open to the public.

In the meantime, those residents not vying for those low numbers can either renew said license(s) online or by mailing payments to the Clerk’s Office.

Licenses may only be issued if we have current rabies information on file. Feel free to email our office at cityclerk@concordnh.gov or call us at 225-8500 if you are unsure as to whether or not we have current rabies information on file.

Fees are non-spayed or non-neutered $10, spayed or neutered $7.50, dogs under 8 months old $7.50, five or more dogs of same owner $20, first dog for owner 65 or older $2 (regular rate for any other dogs).

Owners who license a dog after May 31 are subject to additional fees. If you are no longer required to license a dog with the City of Concord, because you relocated outside of Concord or Penacook or you no longer have your pet, please give us a call at 225-8500 or email us at cityclerk@concordnh.gov and we will update our records.

The City Clerk’s Office is located at 41 Green St. Currently, our office can be reached by phone or email between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Street paving continues

Continental Paving continues work on Bog Road. The road is closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from Cabernet Drive to River Road. They will finish bringing in gravel this week and fine grade and pave the gravel section early next week.

Later in the week they will start reclaiming the section from Fisherville Road to Cabernet Drive and this section of road will be closed to one lane alternating traffic during this work.

Burn permits

Firehouses are not issuing burn permits at this time, but through the N.H. Forests and Lands Division burn permits can be purchased online 24 hours a day, seven days a week for a cost of $3.

Although online burn permits can be purchased at any time, open burning can only be conducted after 5 p.m. and before 9 a.m.

Visit nhdflweb.sovsportsnet.net for more information.

