Children celebrate Easter long ago.

As we reflect alone,

on our Easter from long ago,

family together then,

this year not quite so.

Missing the people,

I love so very dear,

knowing they are safe,

though they can’t be near.

I understand this is life,

how it must be,

perhaps next year will be fine,

we shall see.

The gathering was missed,

love was still there though,

as we reflect alone,

on our Easter from long ago.

James W. Spain

