Bulletin Board: Virtual movies and more

Red River Theatres has created a “Virtual Cinema” to allow audiences to rent the indie films they would typically be showing right now, with proceeds benefiting the theater. New films are available each week and added to an ever growing library. Find a full list of titles at redrivertheatres.org. The “ticket” fees vary but most are $12. When people purchase a film to screen they are emailed a unique link to access the film. A portion of each ticket goes directly to support Red River Theatres. Films available now include “The Booksellers,” “The Times of Bill Cunningham,” “Beyond the Visible,” “Saint Frances,” “Best of CatVideoFest,” “Sorry We Missed You,” “Extra Ordinary,” “The Whistlers,” and “Once Were Brothers.” You can also become a member or donate to Red River Theatres at redrivertheatres.org/support.

The McAuliffe-Shepard Discover Center will have a virtual celebration on April 24 for the 30th anniversary of the Hubble Space Telescope. The special Facebook live event is scheduled for 2 p.m. at facebook.com/MSDiscoveryCenter. There will be an unveiling of a never-before-seen Hubble image, a discussion of the Hubble’s discoveries, activity ideas and a time for questions.

Concord Hospital is seeking donations of surgical caps with ties and buttons near the ears (not the bouffant style). If you’re able to sew and donate caps for our employees, any pattern that includes ties and buttons near the ears will meet our needs. Other items on their wish list include sewn medical masks, half-face respirator rated P95 or above, unscented hand lotion, simple elastic headbands with buttons for masks, N95 masks, hand sanitizer, non-latex gloves (any size), new digital thermometers, brown paper lunch bags, and individually wrapped hard candies and mints. Donations can be dropped off at the visitor enterrance of the hospital. For more details, visit concordhospital.org/about-us/news-publications/2020/medical-supply-donations.

