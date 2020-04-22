Best bets for early spring ’20 on N.H. Audubon sanctuaries

By - Apr 22, 2020 | 0 comments

In order to “flatten the curve” and reduce the spread of COVID-19, please do your part to abide by official guidelines and recommendations, including social distancing, in order to recreate responsibly.

As of the writing of this article, N.H. residents have not been discouraged from going outside. Thus, our wildlife sanctuaries remain open to the public at this time.

However, we strongly urge those – including those in the outdoors – to stay local while seeking out these opportunities, and to practice social distancing measures as outlined by the CDC.

Continue reading…

More From This Issue

Author: Phil Brown

Share This Post On

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Our Newspaper Family Includes:

Copyright 2019 The Concord Insider - Privacy Policy - Copyright