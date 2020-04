The old electric trolleys drive past the corner of Pleasant Street and Main Street in Concord.

The trolley did travel,

on Pleasant and Main,

to destinations unknown,

they traveled the same.

Generations now past,

the trolley travels no more,

our ancestors now gone,

memories committed to old lore.

Years have seen many,

on Pleasant and Main,

nostalgia for yesteryear,

does still remain,

for the trolley did travel

on Pleasant and Main

James W. Spain

