Courtesy of Wendy Spain

Once I knew peace,

not so long ago,

routine was comfort,

life was slow.

Fear of the unknown,

especially for those alone,

a simple walk in the park,

no longer well known.

Life can change,

but we knew that, right,

so pretentious and fast paced,

wanting everything in sight.

Perhaps this is just nature’s way,

a new beginning across the land,

or could it be more complex,

we just don’t understand.

The days will pass,

comfort we will again know,

once I knew peace,

not so long ago.

James W. Spain

