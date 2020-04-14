Plant a pizza tree! Well, sorta

An example of a round pizza garden with six sections or wedges. An example of a raised garden with mature "pizza" plants.

Running out of ideas to keep your youngsters occupied in these trying times? How about actually planting your family’s own “Pizza Garden?” Getting your kids interested in gardening is important for a variety of reasons: it pulls them away from the TV and video games and it gets them outdoors! And it has been proven that when children are exposed first-hand to gardening they are more likely to develop a better appreciation of nature and the environment. Also, by letting them assume the responsibility for planting, weeding and watering their own garden, they are more apt to develop a sense of pride and ownership that will bode well for them in the future. So let’s get kids excited about gardening!

You can even create your pizza garden in the shape of a pizza! You only need to plant some specific and very easy plants to grow. Preferably you would want to use starter plants from your local garden center for ease and more “instant” gratification, however you can start all your plants from seeds; however it takes a lot more patience.

Prepare your garden site

The first step is to select a sunny, well-drained area that receives at least six hours of full sun and then as soon as the ground is workable, use a hoe, garden fork, etc. to break up all the dirt clumps and to dig out any grass and weeds you encounter. Then purchase bags of garden soil (not potting soil) and compost and work them into your new garden area. (Your garden center will help you determine the type and amount of soil and amendments you will need based on the size of your garden).

Next, plan out your garden – in a fun “pizza” shape – a wedge or a circle. If you decide to go with a round garden, draw a circle in the dirt and put a stake in the ground right in the middle of it. Attach a 3½ foot piece of string (or larger if you want a bigger garden) to the stake. Keeping the string taut in your hand, slowly walk around in a circle marking the ground with the end of a stick to indicate the garden’s border. Then divide the circle into either 6 or 8 equal wedges, depending on how many types of plants you plan to grow. You can define the outside shape of the garden with plastic edging, bricks or rocks, and you can section off the interior planting areas with stones or sticks. Another idea is to plant the edge of a round garden with orange or yellow marigold flowers to resemble “pizza crust” and to deter garden pests!

Important: While you can plan out the size and shape of your garden now and start working the soil, it will not be warm enough to put your vegetable and herb plants in the ground until around Memorial Day for fear of them getting frostbitten . (It only takes once!)

Another type of garden to consider is a raised bed garden – where you fill a pre-formed structure that you set up on your lawn with 6 to 12 inches of garden soil and amendments. (Kits and instructions are available on line). And a raised garden could also be made in a wedge shape if desired.

Purchasing herbs and plants

Tomatoes: An absolute “must” for a Pizza Garden. Almost any tomato will do however an Italian “Roma” variety is recommended. The Roma tomato is small and oblong with thick and meaty flesh which will provide excellent flavor and a desired texture for your future pizza sauces.

Peppers: Choose any color pepper for your pizza garden – green, red, yellow or orange – mix it up! Plant one or two bell-type pepper plants or if you like hot and spicy, plant one of the “hot pepper” varieties.

Onions: You can grow onions from either seeds or onion sets (small onion bulbs) and you can select from red, white or yellow varieties. One wedge of your round pizza garden can fit up to 30 onion sets nicely.

Oregano: A perennial herb (re-grows next season) that gives pizza its characteristic taste and wonderful smell! It can be used on your future pizzas, etc. fresh from the garden or dried.*

Parsley: A biennial herb meaning while it does not re-grow, it does tend to re-seed itself. Its savory flavor adds interest and balance to many dishes.

Basil: An annual herb that is available in several varieties. Sweet Basil has a lovely pungent, yet sweet smell and is best for pizza.

Pizza time

At harvest time, purchase a plain pizza crust or pizza dough and help the kids cook up a pizza sauce using the fresh ingredients they grew in their own Pizza Garden. Any basic pizza sauce recipe will do or simply use a can of tomato sauce. Cover the crust with the sauce, add diced peppers, onions and any other veggies, meats and cheeses your family enjoys on their pizzas; and finally, garnish your prize pizza with some fresh herbs from your children’s “Pizza Garden” and bake it to perfection.

The University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension Education Center and information line at 1-877-398-4769 or email answers@unh.edu are on hand to help you with your gardening questions and there is a myriad of articles, fact sheets, etc. available on their website extension.unh.edu.

Happy gardening and enjoy!

(Joyce Kimball is a UNH Cooperative Extension Master Gardener and former president of both the N.H. Federation of Garden Clubs, Inc. and the Bow Garden Club.)

