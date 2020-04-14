Photographing an adaptive downtown

To announce her series, Sprague posted a collage of the different coronavirus messages businesses posted about what they were doing. Elyssa Alfieri of Lilise Designer Retail hopes that while the shop is closed, you shop online. Josh Craggy of Lucky’s Barbershop misses the human interactions with his customers, he says.

As industry-specific and then stay-at-home executive orders closed and restricted stores, Janelle Sprague felt bad for the small businesses feeling the pinch. Especially those downtown, walking distance from where she lives.

One night, the freelance photographer was thinking about those businesses while pondering a #frontporchproject request, where photographers take photos of families in front of their house with a social distancing appropriate separation. And the idea was formed to combine the concepts to photograph business owners at their storefronts.

The next morning, she started reaching out to local businesses on social media, started with some of her personal favorites. Then, friends got other businesses connected with her.

Since then, she’s photographed more than a dozen shops: Revelstoke, Concord Camera, Penumbra, Bona Fide, Viking House, 43 Degree Fitness, just to name a few.

She’s been posting them one at a time on her blog at janellespraguephotography.com and to her Instagram (@cameragirl87) and Facebook (Janelle Sprague Photography) accounts.

Each post features a photo of the business owners and a message from them about what they are doing to respond to the business environment during the coronavirus pandemic or something else they want to share with the community.

“Not only is it a shout out to the Concord small businesses to inform people to continue to shop local but it’s also about how these businesses have overcome adversity,” Sprague said. “How many have had to restructure their business in a short span of time in order to be able to continue to reach their customers and stay afloat, whether that’s through online stores, Facebook Live, curbside pick up, and other creative ways to sell!”

The first post on April 9 was of Josh Craggy of Lucky’s Barbershop. Day two was Make Up with a Message’s Veronica Stetson, who just opened her online shop as stay-at-home orders were enacted.

The next day was Revelstoke Coffee, which opened in the last year. Early on in the crisis, they stayed open for carry-out. Then, they decided to close, but quickly opened an online shop for people to order beans, apparel and mugs.

“The love and loyalty that Concord showed us during our first year in business was totally overwhelming. During the coronavirus crisis, we’ve seen more love and support than ever, leaving us humbled and eternally grateful to be a part of such a special community,” wrote Lyndsay Cole and Alex Stoyle on Facebook.

On Monday, the most recent post as of Insider print time, Michael of Concord Photo Service (formerly Concord Camera) was featured. The shop is doing curbside pick-up and drop-offs, so even though you can’t visit grandma, you can still send her pictures of your face.

“We want all our customers to be safe,” he wrote. “These are unusual times and we look forward to a time of being able to connect face to face with our customers.”

Sprague, who typically does event and portrait photography in addition to a full time job, said that the local storefront project has been a bit different because of the precautions she must take.

There are no shaking hands. And instead of huddling over the camera display to review photos she must hold it up from away. The professionalism is different.

She is also shooting the business for free, where she usually charges clients. For those businesses who can, she’s only asked they make a donation to a cause they care about.

She just wants to spread the message to the community: shop local if you can, or online from them if that’s an option, and remember to support them after this has passed.

Businesses interested in participating – particularly restaurants – should email Sprague at janellespraguephotography@yahoo.com.

