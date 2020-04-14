City newsletter: Road work around the city

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

City information during COVID-19

We are continuously updating our coronavirus web page with information and resources. You can access it here: concordnh.gov/coronavirus. Downloadable PDFs with information for residents and businesses are available via this link.

Upcoming city meetings

City meetings are being held electronically for the time being in accordance with Governor Sununu’s Emergency Order 12 pursuant to Executive Order 2020-04. Some meetings have been canceled. View the City of Concord’s online calendar for more information.

The Planning Board’s next monthly meeting is Wednesday, April 15, at 7 p.m. and will also be held electronically. An agenda and information on how to access this meeting are available via the Planning Board web page: concordnh.gov/273/Planning-Board.

CFD UTV vehicle aids in area rescue

An individual was reported missing in the woods in Loudon late in the day on April 2. Loudon Fire Department, along with N.H. Fish and Game, contacted surrounding departments to determine the specifics on their UTVs. It was determined that the Concord Fire Department’s UTV, a Kawasaki Mule, had the capabilities needed for the search. Using their UTV, Concord Fire Department met up with N.H. Fish and Game on a snowmobile trail 1.5 miles away from the command post. Concord Fire Department used their UTV to access areas not passable by other vehicles, search for the individual for hours in the pouring rain while staying dry, and transport N.H. Fish and Game Officers and their dog one mile out of the woods. With all departments working together, the individual was located in the early morning hours of April 3.

Utility and state work this week

Liberty Utilities may be working at the following location next week:

Allison Street (Broadway to Kimball Street)

There may be delays, one lane traffic, possible road closures, and encumbrances of parking spaces. Work will generally take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Monday through Friday).

The State of N.H. will be installing new steam lines on School Street. Work for this week includes the following:

School St. (Green Street to N. State Street): The sidewalk (on the North side) and parking spaces will be closed for steam pipe installation. Pedestrian traffic will be detoured.

Engineering update

A number of critical construction projects are cautiously proceeding in the city while workers maintain the required social distancing protocol. One of these projects, which is being managed the City Engineering Division is the North Main Street Drainage Project (CIP 571) located between the Kimball Jenkins Art School and Interstate 393. The contractor, SUR West, has had another productive week installing three more large drainage structures and another 200 feet of three and four foot diameter drain pipe. The purpose of this project is to replace the undersized 100-year old 20 inch diameter drain pipe with appropriately sized drainage pipe and structure to alleviate an on-going flooding issue at the intersection of Interstate 393, North Main Street, and Bouton Street.

Neighborhood street paving

Continental Paving began on Bog Road on Monday. The road will be closed to through traffic daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Cabernet Drive to River Road. Work will continue for the next couple of weeks.

Information on burn permits

Firehouses are not issuing burn permits at this time, but through the N.H. Forests and Lands Division burn permits can be purchased online 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for a cost of $3. Although online burn permits can be purchased at any time, open burning can only be conducted after 5 p.m. and before 9 a.m. Visit nhdflweb.sovsportsnet.net/ for more information.

