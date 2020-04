It was just a century ago,

local merchants did gather,

thoughts centered on commerce,

supporting each other did matter.

The first meeting was held,

on our dusty old Main Street,

a fine event was enjoyed,

where local businesses could meet.

Thoughts soon became structured,

this group was set to grow,

years progressed quickly,

the merchants together did know.

Their support for one another,

was important to survive,

for one hundred years later,

Concord Chamber of Commerce does thrive.

James W. Spain

