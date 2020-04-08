Yoga instructors keep businesses going through online classes

Instructor Candy Jackson leads an online yoga class at Sharing Yoga from the studio on North Main Street in Concord on Tuesday. Instructor Candy Jackson leads an online yoga class at Sharing Yoga from the studio on North Main Street in Concord on Tuesday.

When he was forced to close the physical doors of Sharing Yoga in the middle of March, owner David Breen noticed an increase in his virtual business.

“It’s been a 278% rise,” Breen said.

The statistic was more joke than math fact, but the point is clear – even though studios are closed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and the need for social distancing, people still want to practice yoga.

The need to get on a yoga mat makes sense right now. It’s a workout that doesn’t require much space or equipment, it can vary in intensity and it also stretches all those muscles that may have been getting tight with too much time on the couch. Just as importantly, yoga is designed to still the mind, which can help reduce the understandable anxiety of this moment.

Breen started noticing an online uptick about a month ago, before he closed Sharing Yoga but as understanding about the coronavirus was growing in this country. That first bump came in the online business Breen had been doing for the last six years. He would record himself or another instructor teaching a class, either at his Concord studio or somewhere else in the world, and upload the recording to a catalog at sharingyoga.com that customers could access for $10-15 per month, depending on when they bought the subscription.

Soon after he closed Sharing Yoga last month, Breen heard about studios in Boston offering live online classes and he wanted to do the same. So, despite the sudden stop of income from his Main Street business, Breen decided to invest in upgrades to the online options.

“We’ve spent the last couple of weeks buying new laptops and cameras and mics and updating the internet connection at the studio so we could offer these live classes for people,” Breen said.

After a test run to make sure all the new technology worked, Sharing Yoga offered its first live online class late last week.

Blossom Yoga & Wellness in Concord is also offering more online classes at a range of prices. More information at blossomyoganh.com.

Ohana Yoga in Contoocook has a few free classes posted on its website, ohanayoganh.com, as well as some guided meditations.

