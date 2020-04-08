Poem: Once content

Concord High School in 1936

The hallowed halls of high school

where memories still remain,

sometimes very pleasant,

other times not the same.

Years pass and thoughts wander,

to a nostalgic time,

carefree years lived well,

responsibility not quite mine.

Classrooms where we traveled,

around the world and more,

each day in an adolescent dream,

walking out the door.

Some left and married,

bought a house enjoyed a life well,

while some left for college,

some for a war in hell.

Memories grow fewer,

as each year visits all,

we were safe and protected,

as we walked the hallowed hall.

James W. Spain

