City Newsletter: Deadline for tax exemption nears

Drainage has been added near Kimball Jenkins Art School to prevent flooding. Drainage has been added near Kimball Jenkins Art School to prevent flooding. Drainage has been added near Kimball Jenkins Art School to prevent flooding.

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

City information on COVID-19

We are continuously updating our coronavirus web page with information and resources. You can access it here: concordnh.gov/coronavirus. Downloadable PDFs with information for residents and businesses are available via this link.

Engineering department update

Engineering is continuing to support a number of private and public construction projects around the city while in a semi-remote mode of operations. The contractor for the North Main Street Drainage Project (CIP 571), SUR West, has made good progress the past 2 weeks on the site of the Kimball Jenkins Art School. They have successfully installed 3 large drainage structures and 200 feet of 4-foot diameter drain pipe in their effort to replace the undersized 100-year old 20-inch diameter drain pipe. The purpose of this project is to alleviate an ongoing flooding issue at the intersection of I-393, North Main Street, and Bouton Street.

Exemption deadline

Property owners are reminded that new applications for the elderly, blind, and solar exemptions and any veteran credits are due April 15. Information may be found on the City’s website at concordnh.gov, proceed to the assessing department or you may call 225-8550 or email assessing@concordnh.gov and request that the application be mailed or emailed to you. The most important issue at this time is getting the application in the mail with an April 15 postmark. Supporting documents may be submitted after the deadline.

A public hearing will be held during the April 13 City Council meeting regarding changes to 2020 tax year. Currently the net income limits are $34,100 for single applicants and $46,800 for married applicants.

Proposed changes are as follows:

The net income for single applicants of not more than $34,300

The net income for married applicants of not more than $47,200

The asset limit, not including your residential home if it is a single family, remains unchanged at $95,000 for both single and married applicants.

Applicants must apply on or before April 15 for the Elderly Exemption. It is recommended that residents, who believe that they may qualify, apply on or before April 15 since no application can be accepted after the deadline.

Recreation during COVID-19

The spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 has impacted all of our lives. Although authorities have closed schools and many businesses, most outdoor spaces remain open. However, city playgrounds and the skate board park are closed. As we seek solace and health in the outdoors, it is important that we also protect the health of all of our neighbors.

Many trail and outdoor organizations have issued guidelines for using outdoor spaces including:

• Make the health of everyone in your community your priority. Go out only if you’re feeling healthy and you have not had close contact with anyone who is sick.

• Some trails and parks have been closed due to overcrowding. Before you go, make sure you are following the regulations from local health officials and the trail manager for the trail you are visiting.

• If you have to drive to access outdoor spaces, don’t carpool with non-household members.

• Stay at least six feet away from others when in a public setting, including the outdoors.

• Engage in low-risk activities; now is not the time to try something extreme and end up in the hospital, taxing an already taxed health care system.

• Wash hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If a sink isn’t available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

• Avoid surfaces that are touched often, such as doorknobs, handrails, and playground equipment.

• Please leash your dog! They are members of your household and need to keep their social distance as well (and most standard leashes are 6 feet in length).

Importantly, please stay local and avoid high use areas when you are choosing where to recreate. If you see a lot of cars at a trailhead, try a different trail or go during a less busy time of day.

Street excavation moratorium to end

The Engineering Services Division is terminating the Winter Construction moratorium for excavations within the City right-of-way effective April 13 at 8 a.m. Contractors interested in obtaining Street Excavation Permits should apply as soon as possible and applications must be submitted in accordance with the City’s Excavation Permit Regulation. Permit applications and the regulations are available on the Engineering page of the City’s website at concordnh.gov/429/Engineering-Permits-Fees.

Permit applications must be received a minimum of four days prior to the proposed excavation. Once issued and approved, the permit term is for thirty days and the permit must be renewed before the end of the term, if the work is not complete within the 30 days.

Since most of the Engineering Division staff are working remotely as a precautionary measure in response to the COVID19 stay-at-home order, we ask that you submit your application and fee by mail or in a sealed envelope marked “Attention City Engineering Office” by placing it in the drop box in the main entrance of City Hall. If the permit application includes large plans, use the table drop off at the Code Office at 37 Green St. It is also strongly encouraged that you email a scanned copy of the application to engineering@concordnh.gov.

Related Posts