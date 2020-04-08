Book of the week: Find your style of order

Organizing for your Brain Type: Finding You Own Solution to Managing Time, Paper, and Stuff

By Lanna Nakone

(nonfiction/276 pages/2005)

Ever wonder why you just can’t get organized? Despite how hard you try. Despite how many organizing contraptions you’ve bought. Well it’s not you, it’s your brain. You’ve been trying to fight your brain’s natural process. Instead of fighting it, work with your brain.

This book knows more about you than you know about yourself. Using science, it can tell you what brain type you have – in a handy dandy quiz format. It then has supporting chapters on organizing for whichever brain type you score as. There’s Innovating, Maintaining, Harmonizing, and Prioritizing.

Don’t get caught organizing like a Maintainer when you’re clearly an Innovator. That’s just crazy. This book will really get you organized and stay that way, by being true to who you are. Do yourself and your surfaces a favor and take the quiz.

Amy Cornwell

