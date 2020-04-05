Tackle solo pursuit of planting

While are at home, think about working in your garden.

Gardening is a great way to practice “social distancing” during the coronavirus crisis and a garden is a great place to be these days for several reasons. First of all many of us are coming down with bad cases of “cabin fever” and working in our gardens would go a long way to freeing us from the confinement of our homes. There is a lot that can be done out there — and all by yourself! The COVID-19 outbreak is happening at a time when the days are getting longer and the temperatures are getting higher and we want to get outside anyway – and coincidentally – it is spring gardening season!

N. Astrid Hoffman of “The Living Seed Company,”a family owned-organic and heirloom seed company based in California states that we are living in a difficult time, but growing a garden shows resilience. He goes on to say “The act of planting a seed is an act of faith in tomorrow” and “During this time of limited movement, a garden is a place to find solace, joy and wonder — and hopefully great things to eat”. (Seed starting would also be a great project for kids that are now out of school and needing something productive to do).

It is still a bit too cool to plant things in the ground, but you can plant many flowers and vegetables indoors, so let’s plant some seeds! Hopefully New Hampshire garden centers will continue to be allowed to stay open so that we can purchase seed-starting supplies to raise seedlings to plant in our flower and/or vegetable gardens. We also hope that we will be in a position to purchase plants for our gardens, containers and window boxes from our local garden centers later in the spring. Ordering seeds and plants by mail is an alternative, however.

Some easy-to-start flower seedlings are zinnia, calendula, cosmos, nasturtium and sunflowers. This combination would add diversity to your garden and would also attract beneficial insects. Vegetables? Try your hand at planting beets, carrots, cucumbers, lettuce, peas, radishes, starting them from seed. Once the seedlings have matured and the ground has started to warm up, you will be ready to grow your own little Victory Garden, similar to back in World War II times when those on the home front grew gardens to ease the food shortages and to boost morale. Or consider planting a few vegetable plants in large containers on your deck or patio.

The UNH Cooperative Extension has a great deal of information available to assist you with your gardening efforts via their website extension.unh.edu or by calling their Education Center & Info Line 1-877-398-4769. There is also a myriad of good information available online from many reliable sources.

If, however garden centers are forced to close in the coming weeks and/or you are unable to obtain what you need to plant an early garden, there are still things you can do to keep active, to tidy up your property and to get you outside to enjoy the outdoors.

Pick up fallen branches, edge your garden beds, rake winter debris off the lawn

Cut back dead ornamental grasses and perennial foliage.

Dig up and divide overgrown perennials — start a new garden or give some away to your friends and neighbors! (Just give them “a heads up” and then leave them on their door step). They will love it!

This would be a good time to add a layer of compost or other type of soil amendment to your garden, assuming you are able to purchase some from your local garden center or box store. Rake it in or just let the spring rains do the job.

Whatever you decide to do or are able to do with your plantings this spring amid the current uncertainty the COVID-19 pandemic has thrust upon us, know that you as an individual can still find some joy and peace of mind working in your gardens, whether big or small.

Happy gardening!

(Joyce Kimball is a UNH Cooperative Extension Master Gardener, former N.H. Federation of Garden Clubs president, and former president of the Bow Garden Club.)

Related Posts