Poem: When Life Was Simple

The storyteller told stories,

researched across the land,

gathered much information,

each story told was grand.

The storyteller visited many places,

different generations seen too,

traveled in time together,

with both your ancestors and you.

Years provided the topics,

the adventures on pages wrote,

the readers gathered around newspapers,

enjoying each story of note.

Remember all the nostalgic times,

when life was still a charm,

read the tales from bygone days,

when life was simple and without harm.

James W. Spain

