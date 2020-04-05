Poem: Compassion

A 1840 drawing depicts a family sharing an embrace. Library of Congress

As we enter times unknown,

social distance a common thought,

people draw together,

the same enemy now fought.

Initial reaction on the street,

fear of something not known,

the people of the world gather,

compassion has finally shown.

Our current climate has changed,

not the politics or parties any more,

reach within yourself,

help the poor.

Faith restored once again,

in our fellow mankind,

it was really there all along,

somewhat hard to find.

As the people unite,

amongst a sadness not known,

help your brothers and sisters,

it is your compassion now shown.

James W. Spain

