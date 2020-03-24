What’s open near you: A resource list

We all know many places have closed. But others remain open for business. A list will be maintained at concordmonitor.com, and we’ll published edited versions daily ‘Monitor’ in the paper as space allows. To be added to the list, email jmattes@cmonitor.com. (Last updated March 23, for most updated list, visit concordmonitor.com/coronavirus.)
ALLENSTOWN
Olympus Pizza: Normal hours for pick-up and delivery
BEDFORD
Ameriprise Financial: Normal hours
BOSCAWEN
Marshall’s Florist: Normal hours
Alan’s of Boscawen: Normal hours for pick-up and delivery
Kapelli’s Pizzeria: Normal hours for delivery and takeout
Smoke Shack Southern Barbecue: Order online, pick-up curbside. Daily, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
BOW
Chen Yang Li: Normal hours for takeout, Doordash delivery. 10% off all takeout orders
Focus Automotive: Weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Seron Lumber: Always open. Assessments and recommendations for home workers.
BRADFORD
Goshen Lumber Barn: Bradford: Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goshen: Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
CANTERBURY
Canterbury Country Store: Normal hours
Canterbury Woods Golf Club: Open weather permitting
CHICHESTER
Bill’s RV Service: Normal hours
For The Love Of Dogs Everywhere: Normal hours
Weathervane Seafood: Weekdays, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Take-out only
CONCORD
A Cut Above: Normal hours
ABC Energy Savings: Normal hours
Alliance Audiology: Monday through Friday, 8:30 to 5 p.m. Call for appointment
Alton Woods: Rental office open weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Annika’s Downtown Hot Dogs: Takeout only, Monday-Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Arnie’s Place: Take out only
Arnoldo Joseph: Normal hours
Aroma Joe’s: Open 5:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. for drive-thru and takeout; Free 16 ounce hot or iced coffee to any health care worker now through March 31.
Art Plus: Normal hours
Bar Harbor Bank & Trust: Normal hours for drive-up windows; make appointment for lobby meetings
Beefside: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., takeout and delivery
Bee’s Knees Animal Care: Open 24/7
Better Hearing Center: Closed until April 1
Bonafide: Normal hours
Britches: Tuesday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Brookside Pizza: Normal hours for delivery and takeout
Buffalo Wild Wings: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., takeout and delivery through Uber Eats and Doordash
Cambridge Eating Disorder Center: Online PHP and IOP starting March 23. Call 715-5150 or email relliott@cedcmail.com
Capital Craftsman: Tuesday-Friday, 12 to 5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Capital Area Veterinary Emergency Services: Emergency and ophthamology services only 24/7; other departments closed
Capitol Center for the Arts and Bank of N.H. Stage: Buy tickets at ccanh.com, banknhstage.com or at 225-1111.
Capitol Paint and Wallpaper: Normal hours
Caring Gifts: Closed until April 7 at 9:30 a.m. Call to place shipped and delivered orders (496-8812 or 731-3427)
Carlson’s Motor Sales: Normal hours, open daily
CC Tomatoes: Normal hours for delivery and takeout
Celeste Oliva: Closing March 21 until April 3. Shipping across the country and curbside delivery within 15 mile radius
Cheers: Pick up and limited delivery, Thursday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Chief’s Place: Normal hours for takeout
Cheney’s Apple House Furniture: Normal hours
Christian Michael Hair Salon: Normal hours
Cobblestone Florist: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Closed Sunday
Concord Hospital Center for Health Promotion: Closed for community classes until further notice
Concord Coop: Open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Beginning March 20, the Co-op Concord location will open an hour earlier daily to serve customers who are age 60 and over only.
Concord Craft Brewing: Open noon to 6 p.m. Take out, home delivery, order online at us.orderspoon.com/brew4U
Concord Fencing Club: Closed until April 6
Concord Headlines: Normal hours
Concord Pediatric Dentistry: Emergency care only; call 517-7423
Constantly Pizza: Open Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for takeout and delivery
Creative Colors and Cuts: Open until March 21, then closed until April 5
Crust & Crumb: Normal hours
Dominos: Sunday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 3 a.m.
Donatello’s Pizza:Normal hours, takeout and delivery
Dos Amigos:Delivery and takeout service only, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., $3 delivery charge
Endicott Furniture: Normal hours
El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant: Normal hours for delivery and takeout
Fabulous Looks: Tuesday to Friday, 12 to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fifty Home: Closed. Online ordering and shipping
Fisherville Laudromat: Normal hours
Five Guys: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., takeout
F.W. Webb Co.: Weekday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call ahead for an appointment to maintain social distance
Gibson’s Bookstore: Tuesday through Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.; curbside delivery; 99 cent shipping
Gondwana & Divine Clothing Co.: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed until April 6. Shop online
Goldsmiths Gallery: Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Goodlife: Closed until April 3
Granite State Candy Shoppe: Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and always online; free UPS shipping on ground orders
Granite Restaurant and Bar: Wednesday to Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. for takeout and room service
Grappone Automotive: (Service) Weekdays, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Sales) Weekdays, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Hair Biz Salon: Normal hours
Hermanos: Call in orders for curbside pickup only
Hilltop Consignment: Tuesday-Friday, 12 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., also by appointment
Home Depot: Now closing at 6 p.m.
Hotel Concord: Special emergency room rates through the end of March; room service from O’s
Indigo Blues and Co.: Appointment only
Joe Kings Shoe Store:Appointment only
Kristin Kennedy: Appointment only until April 2
Lilise Designer Resale: Open for online sales via livestream twice a week
Little River Oriental Rugs: Hours vary; call 225-5512 or email lror@nhrugs.com
Longhorn Steakhouse: Normal hours, curbside pick-up
Lovering Auto Group: Normal hours. Off-site vehicle test drives and delievers for no extra charge. Online service scheduling
Making Matters NH: Open to members. Potential members can call 565-5443
Market Basket: Additional hours Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. the stores will be open ONLY to serve customers 60 and older. Open until 6 p.m. for all customers
McDonalds-Fisherville Road: Open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. drive-thru, delivery and take-out only *subject to change
McDonalds-Main Street: Open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. drive-thru, delivery and take-out only * subject to change
McDonalds-Loudon Road: Open 24 hours drive-thru, delivery and take-out only *subject to change
Makris Lobster & Steakhouse: Open 12 to 6 p.m., closed Mondays, retail store fish, lobster and meat and takeout
McLeod Florist: Weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Meals on Wheels: Belknap and Merrimack counties still delivering meals
Mermaid Hill Vineyard: Call 772-341-1850 to schedule pick up
Merrimack County Service Link: Normal hours via phone, no face-to-face at this time
Metal Max Roofing: Weekdays, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Moritomo Japanese Restaurant: Normal hours for takeout only
New Hampshire Federal Credit Union: In-person seminars will be rescheduled as webinars
Next Level Automotive: Free pickup and delivery service
Newell Post: Normal hours for takeout
Nonna’s Place: Normal hours; full takeout menu
Nutrition Works: Telehealth appointments instead of in-person appointments; call 223-8119
Olive Garden: Normal hours, curbside pick-up
OLLI at Granite State College: Canceled through April 30
Orange Leaf: Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 9 p.m.; Sunday and Monday, noon to 8 p.m.
Petco: Reduced hours, 10 a .m. to 6 p.m., pet hand-off vet services
Pompanoosuc Mills: Normal hours
Pope Memorial SPCA: Pet adoption or intake by appointment only. Pet food pantry is open Tuesday through Sa turday, noon to 5 p.m. Check Facebook for updates.
Revival: Take out Tuesday through Saturday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Revelstoke Coffee: Take out only; no cash, credit cards only
Roy Nails: Closed
Runners’ Alley: Normal hours
Sals Pizza: Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 12 to 7 p.m.; pick up, curbside, delivery. Minimum $20
Sandy’s Pet Food: Normal hours, closed March 29 for renovations
Sanel NAPA Auto Parts: Weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sharing Yoga: Virtual and online classes at sharingyoga.com/grid-page/online-classes
Shear Magic Hair Salon: Normal hours
Soak Spa & Foot Heaven: Online product and gift certificate sales online
South Street Market: Normal hours
Spa Specialist Beauty Within: By appointment only. Gift cards available online; free shipping.
Smokeshow Barbeque: Only open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for preorder and takeout. Check Facebook for updates
South End Laundry: Normal hours
Speer’s Fine Jewelry: Call before you visit
Steeplegate Mall: Effective March 23, hours will be Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. t o 7 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call ahead to individual stores
Stitches: Normal hours
Sugar River Bank: Normal hours for lobby and drive-up windows
Szechuan Garde ns: Normal hours for take out
Tandy’s : Takeout available 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily
The Barley House: Take out menu only
The Red Blazer: Open at 11 a.m. for takeout only
Things are Cooking: Normal Hours
TJ Maxx: Closed
True Confections: Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Place order by phone for curbside pickup, 226-3536
Veanos Italian Kitchen I: Daily for take-out only, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Vibes: Takeout Monday-Thursday 12 to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 12 to 9 p.m. Delivery offered daily starting March 20.
Viking House: Tuesday-Friday, 12 to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Walmart: Open 6 to 7 a.m. for customers 60 and older, open 7 a.m to 8:30 p.m. all customers
Washington Street Cafe: Closed
Windmill Family Restaurant: Daily for take-out and drive-thru, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Who Doesn’t Want That?: Normal hours; free shipping online
Your CBD Store: Normal hours. Free shipping. Curbside pick-up.
Zoe & Co: Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
EPSOM
Blasty Bough Brewing Co.: Normal hours, takeout food and growler fill-ins; pay online for curbside pickup
PureTone Hearing Centers: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
FRANKLIN
McDonalds: Open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. drive-thru, delivery and take-out only *subject to change
Sanel NAPA Auto Parts: Weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
GILFORD
Ellacoya Barn and Grille: Daily noon to 7 p.m. for takeout
Gunstock Mountain: Closed
Gilbert Block: Weekdays, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. to noon
Patrick’s Pub: Limited menu for takeout, wine and beer service 4 to 7 p.m. daily
Winnipesaukee Bay Gulls 2: Normal hours
HENNIKER
Daniel’s Restaurant: 12 to 8 p.m. daily for take out.
Henniker Farm Store: Normal hours, curbside pick-up
HILLSBOROUGH
McDonalds: Open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. drive-thru, delivery and take-out only *subject to change
HOOKSETT
Al Terry Plumbing and Heating: Normal hours, 24-hour emergency service
Brick House Drive-in: Normal hours
Gosselin Insurance: Normal hours
La Carreta Restaurant: Normal hours, pick-up and delivery
Tap House: Tuesday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Pick-up, delivery.
LACONIA
Lakeside Restaurant: Normal hours, pickup and delivery.
McDonald’s: Open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. with drive-thru, delivery and take-out only *subject to change
Sanel NAPA Auto Parts: Weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Union Diner: Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., pickup
LOUDON
Jabil Kennels: Normal hours
Loudon Country Club: Normal hours, restaurant is take-out only
Miles Smith Farm: Extended hours: Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Natural Wellness Center: Normal hours; curbside pick-up
MANCHESTER
900 degrees: Normal business hours til 8 p.m., call in or online ordering. Pick-up/takeout and delivery, and Grubhub
MEREDITH
48 Main Cafe & Creperie: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Sunday ,8 a.m. to noon. Take-out and curbside pick-up only
Giuseppe’s Pizzeria & Ristorante: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., take out/pick up. Delivery within 5 miles from 4 to 8 p.m.
Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant: Normal hours, takeout
McDonald’s: Open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. with drive-thru, delivery and take-out only *subject to change
NEW LONDON
New London Opticians:Normal hours; 20% off sale
Subway: Daily, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for takeout with online deals
NORTHWOOD
Northwood Diner: 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. takeout
PEMBROKE
A&B Lumber/Belletetes: Open, place orders remotely by phone or email orders@belletetes.com
Crossroads Chiropractic: Normal hours
Nicole’s Greenhouse: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Beginning March 29, Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pembroke Pines Country Club: Open weather permitting
PITTSFIELD
Danis Supermarket: Normal hours
Epping Well & Pump: Normal hours
Journey’s End Maple Farm: March 21 and 22, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Professional Physical Therapy Services: Normal hours
SUNCOOK
Professional Physical Therapy Services: Normal hours
TILTON
Home Depot: Closing at 6 p.m.
Knoxland Equipment: Normal hours
LaChance Water Filtration: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Market Basket: Additional hours Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. the stores will be open ONLY to serve customers 60 and older. Open until 6 p.m. for all customers
McDonalds: Open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. drive-thru, delivery and take-out only *subject to change
Trainer’s Loft: Order online, choose local pickup as the shipping, receive items at the dock
Warner
McDonalds: Open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. drive-thru, delivery and take-out only *subject to change