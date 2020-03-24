What’s open near you: A resource list

Sixty-two percent of Americans drink coffee on a daily basis. (Dreamstime/TNS) Dreamstime

We all know many places have closed. But others remain open for business. A list will be maintained at concordmonitor.com, and we’ll published edited versions daily ‘Monitor’ in the paper as space allows. To be added to the list, email jmattes@cmonitor.com. (Last updated March 23, for most updated list, visit concordmonitor.com/coronavirus.)

ALLENSTOWN

Olympus Pizza: Normal hours for pick-up and delivery

BEDFORD

Ameriprise Financial: Normal hours

BOSCAWEN

Marshall’s Florist: Normal hours

Alan’s of Boscawen: Normal hours for pick-up and delivery

Kapelli’s Pizzeria: Normal hours for delivery and takeout

Smoke Shack Southern Barbecue: Order online, pick-up curbside. Daily, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

BOW

Chen Yang Li: Normal hours for takeout, Doordash delivery. 10% off all takeout orders

Focus Automotive: Weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Seron Lumber: Always open. Assessments and recommendations for home workers.

BRADFORD

Goshen Lumber Barn: Bradford: Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goshen: Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CANTERBURY

Canterbury Country Store: Normal hours

Canterbury Woods Golf Club: Open weather permitting

CHICHESTER

Bill’s RV Service: Normal hours

For The Love Of Dogs Everywhere: Normal hours

Weathervane Seafood: Weekdays, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Take-out only

CONCORD

A Cut Above: Normal hours

ABC Energy Savings: Normal hours

Alliance Audiology: Monday through Friday, 8:30 to 5 p.m. Call for appointment

Alton Woods: Rental office open weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Annika’s Downtown Hot Dogs: Takeout only, Monday-Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Arnie’s Place: Take out only

Arnoldo Joseph: Normal hours

Aroma Joe’s: Open 5:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. for drive-thru and takeout; Free 16 ounce hot or iced coffee to any health care worker now through March 31.

Art Plus: Normal hours

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust: Normal hours for drive-up windows; make appointment for lobby meetings

Beefside: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., takeout and delivery

Bee’s Knees Animal Care: Open 24/7

Better Hearing Center: Closed until April 1

Bonafide: Normal hours

Britches: Tuesday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Brookside Pizza: Normal hours for delivery and takeout

Buffalo Wild Wings: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., takeout and delivery through Uber Eats and Doordash

Cambridge Eating Disorder Center: Online PHP and IOP starting March 23. Call 715-5150 or email relliott@cedcmail.com

Capital Craftsman: Tuesday-Friday, 12 to 5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Capital Area Veterinary Emergency Services: Emergency and ophthamology services only 24/7; other departments closed

Capitol Center for the Arts and Bank of N.H. Stage: Buy tickets at ccanh.com, banknhstage.com or at 225-1111.

Capitol Paint and Wallpaper: Normal hours

Caring Gifts: Closed until April 7 at 9:30 a.m. Call to place shipped and delivered orders (496-8812 or 731-3427)

Carlson’s Motor Sales: Normal hours, open daily

CC Tomatoes: Normal hours for delivery and takeout

Celeste Oliva: Closing March 21 until April 3. Shipping across the country and curbside delivery within 15 mile radius

Cheers: Pick up and limited delivery, Thursday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Chief’s Place: Normal hours for takeout

Cheney’s Apple House Furniture: Normal hours

Christian Michael Hair Salon: Normal hours

Cobblestone Florist: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Closed Sunday

Concord Hospital Center for Health Promotion: Closed for community classes until further notice

Concord Coop: Open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Beginning March 20, the Co-op Concord location will open an hour earlier daily to serve customers who are age 60 and over only.

Concord Craft Brewing: Open noon to 6 p.m. Take out, home delivery, order online at us.orderspoon.com/brew4U

Concord Fencing Club: Closed until April 6

Concord Headlines: Normal hours

Concord Pediatric Dentistry: Emergency care only; call 517-7423

Constantly Pizza: Open Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for takeout and delivery

Creative Colors and Cuts: Open until March 21, then closed until April 5

Crust & Crumb: Normal hours

Dominos: Sunday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Donatello’s Pizza:Normal hours, takeout and delivery

Dos Amigos:Delivery and takeout service only, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., $3 delivery charge

Endicott Furniture: Normal hours

El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant: Normal hours for delivery and takeout

Fabulous Looks: Tuesday to Friday, 12 to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fifty Home: Closed. Online ordering and shipping

Fisherville Laudromat: Normal hours

Five Guys: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., takeout

F.W. Webb Co.: Weekday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call ahead for an appointment to maintain social distance

Gibson’s Bookstore: Tuesday through Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.; curbside delivery; 99 cent shipping

Gondwana & Divine Clothing Co.: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed until April 6. Shop online

Goldsmiths Gallery: Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Goodlife: Closed until April 3

Granite State Candy Shoppe: Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and always online; free UPS shipping on ground orders

Granite Restaurant and Bar: Wednesday to Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. for takeout and room service

Grappone Automotive: (Service) Weekdays, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Sales) Weekdays, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hair Biz Salon: Normal hours

Hermanos: Call in orders for curbside pickup only

Hilltop Consignment: Tuesday-Friday, 12 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., also by appointment

Home Depot: Now closing at 6 p.m.

Hotel Concord: Special emergency room rates through the end of March; room service from O’s

Indigo Blues and Co.: Appointment only

Joe Kings Shoe Store:Appointment only

Kristin Kennedy: Appointment only until April 2

Lilise Designer Resale: Open for online sales via livestream twice a week

Little River Oriental Rugs: Hours vary; call 225-5512 or email lror@nhrugs.com

Longhorn Steakhouse: Normal hours, curbside pick-up

Lovering Auto Group: Normal hours. Off-site vehicle test drives and delievers for no extra charge. Online service scheduling

Making Matters NH: Open to members. Potential members can call 565-5443

Market Basket: Additional hours Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. the stores will be open ONLY to serve customers 60 and older. Open until 6 p.m. for all customers

McDonalds-Fisherville Road: Open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. drive-thru, delivery and take-out only *subject to change

McDonalds-Main Street: Open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. drive-thru, delivery and take-out only * subject to change

McDonalds-Loudon Road: Open 24 hours drive-thru, delivery and take-out only *subject to change

Makris Lobster & Steakhouse: Open 12 to 6 p.m., closed Mondays, retail store fish, lobster and meat and takeout

McLeod Florist: Weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Meals on Wheels: Belknap and Merrimack counties still delivering meals

Mermaid Hill Vineyard: Call 772-341-1850 to schedule pick up

Merrimack County Service Link: Normal hours via phone, no face-to-face at this time

Metal Max Roofing: Weekdays, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Moritomo Japanese Restaurant: Normal hours for takeout only

New Hampshire Federal Credit Union: In-person seminars will be rescheduled as webinars

Next Level Automotive: Free pickup and delivery service

Newell Post: Normal hours for takeout

Nonna’s Place: Normal hours; full takeout menu

Nutrition Works: Telehealth appointments instead of in-person appointments; call 223-8119

Olive Garden: Normal hours, curbside pick-up

OLLI at Granite State College: Canceled through April 30

Orange Leaf: Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 9 p.m.; Sunday and Monday, noon to 8 p.m.

Petco: Reduced hours, 10 a .m. to 6 p.m., pet hand-off vet services

Pompanoosuc Mills: Normal hours

Pope Memorial SPCA: Pet adoption or intake by appointment only. Pet food pantry is open Tuesday through Sa turday, noon to 5 p.m. Check Facebook for updates.

Revival: Take out Tuesday through Saturday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Revelstoke Coffee: Take out only; no cash, credit cards only

Roy Nails: Closed

Runners’ Alley: Normal hours

Sals Pizza: Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 12 to 7 p.m.; pick up, curbside, delivery. Minimum $20

Sandy’s Pet Food: Normal hours, closed March 29 for renovations

Sanel NAPA Auto Parts: Weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sharing Yoga: Virtual and online classes at sharingyoga.com/grid-page/online-classes

Shear Magic Hair Salon: Normal hours

Soak Spa & Foot Heaven: Online product and gift certificate sales online

South Street Market: Normal hours

Spa Specialist Beauty Within: By appointment only. Gift cards available online; free shipping.

Smokeshow Barbeque: Only open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for preorder and takeout. Check Facebook for updates

South End Laundry: Normal hours

Speer’s Fine Jewelry: Call before you visit

Steeplegate Mall: Effective March 23, hours will be Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. t o 7 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call ahead to individual stores

Stitches: Normal hours

Sugar River Bank: Normal hours for lobby and drive-up windows

Szechuan Garde ns: Normal hours for take out

Tandy’s : Takeout available 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

The Barley House: Take out menu only

The Red Blazer: Open at 11 a.m. for takeout only

Things are Cooking: Normal Hours

TJ Maxx: Closed

True Confections: Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Place order by phone for curbside pickup, 226-3536

Veanos Italian Kitchen I: Daily for take-out only, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Vibes: Takeout Monday-Thursday 12 to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 12 to 9 p.m. Delivery offered daily starting March 20.

Viking House: Tuesday-Friday, 12 to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walmart: Open 6 to 7 a.m. for customers 60 and older, open 7 a.m to 8:30 p.m. all customers

Washington Street Cafe: Closed

Windmill Family Restaurant: Daily for take-out and drive-thru, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Who Doesn’t Want That?: Normal hours; free shipping online

Your CBD Store: Normal hours. Free shipping. Curbside pick-up.

Zoe & Co: Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

EPSOM

Blasty Bough Brewing Co.: Normal hours, takeout food and growler fill-ins; pay online for curbside pickup

PureTone Hearing Centers: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FRANKLIN

McDonalds: Open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. drive-thru, delivery and take-out only *subject to change

Sanel NAPA Auto Parts: Weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

GILFORD

Ellacoya Barn and Grille: Daily noon to 7 p.m. for takeout

Gunstock Mountain: Closed

Gilbert Block: Weekdays, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. to noon

Patrick’s Pub: Limited menu for takeout, wine and beer service 4 to 7 p.m. daily

Winnipesaukee Bay Gulls 2: Normal hours

HENNIKER

Daniel’s Restaurant: 12 to 8 p.m. daily for take out.

Henniker Farm Store: Normal hours, curbside pick-up

HILLSBOROUGH

McDonalds: Open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. drive-thru, delivery and take-out only *subject to change

HOOKSETT

Al Terry Plumbing and Heating: Normal hours, 24-hour emergency service

Brick House Drive-in: Normal hours

Gosselin Insurance: Normal hours

La Carreta Restaurant: Normal hours, pick-up and delivery

Tap House: Tuesday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Pick-up, delivery.

LACONIA

Lakeside Restaurant: Normal hours, pickup and delivery.

McDonald’s: Open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. with drive-thru, delivery and take-out only *subject to change

Sanel NAPA Auto Parts: Weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Union Diner: Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., pickup

LOUDON

Jabil Kennels: Normal hours

Loudon Country Club: Normal hours, restaurant is take-out only

Miles Smith Farm: Extended hours: Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Natural Wellness Center: Normal hours; curbside pick-up

MANCHESTER

900 degrees: Normal business hours til 8 p.m., call in or online ordering. Pick-up/takeout and delivery, and Grubhub

MEREDITH

48 Main Cafe & Creperie: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Sunday ,8 a.m. to noon. Take-out and curbside pick-up only

Giuseppe’s Pizzeria & Ristorante: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., take out/pick up. Delivery within 5 miles from 4 to 8 p.m.

Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant: Normal hours, takeout

McDonald’s: Open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. with drive-thru, delivery and take-out only *subject to change

NEW LONDON

New London Opticians:Normal hours; 20% off sale

Subway: Daily, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for takeout with online deals

NORTHWOOD

Northwood Diner: 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. takeout

PEMBROKE

A&B Lumber/Belletetes: Open, place orders remotely by phone or email orders@belletetes.com

Crossroads Chiropractic: Normal hours

Nicole’s Greenhouse: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Beginning March 29, Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pembroke Pines Country Club: Open weather permitting

PITTSFIELD

Danis Supermarket: Normal hours

Epping Well & Pump: Normal hours

Journey’s End Maple Farm: March 21 and 22, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Professional Physical Therapy Services: Normal hours

SUNCOOK

Professional Physical Therapy Services: Normal hours

TILTON

Home Depot: Closing at 6 p.m.

Knoxland Equipment: Normal hours

LaChance Water Filtration: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Market Basket: Additional hours Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. the stores will be open ONLY to serve customers 60 and older. Open until 6 p.m. for all customers

McDonalds: Open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. drive-thru, delivery and take-out only *subject to change

Trainer’s Loft: Order online, choose local pickup as the shipping, receive items at the dock

Warner

McDonalds: Open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. drive-thru, delivery and take-out only *subject to change

Related Posts