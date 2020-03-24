Meet Chamber’s student leaders (part 2)

Abigail Denise GEOFF FORESTER Abby Smart GEOFF FORESTER Dylan Sheehy GEOFF FORESTER Emily Fleegle GEOFF FORESTER Juliet Chehade GEOFF FORESTER Ava Kehas GEOFF FORESTER Eliza Fisher GEOFF FORESTER Max Aframe GEOFF FORESTER Ryan Flaherty GEOFF FORESTER Katie Earl GEOFF FORESTER Madeleine Paul GEOFF FORESTER Abigale O'Brien

The Chamber’s Capital Area Student Leadership program encourages students to become active, effective participants and leaders in their schools and community. Last week, you met the first half of this year’s cohort, this week is the second set.



Eliza Fisher Pembroke Academy

One word that describes you: Confident

Two qualities of a good leader: Relatable. Flexible.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would that be? Adam Sandler.

Abby Smart Pembroke Academy

One word that describes you: Ambitious

Two qualities of a good leader: Communication. Support.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would that be? Eleanor Roosevelt.

Katie Earle Concord High School

One word that describes you: Hardworking

Two qualities of a good leader: Ability to collaborate. Respectful to peers.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would that be? Michelle Obama

Madeleine Paul Bow High School

One word that describes you: Outgoing

Two qualities of a good leader: People skills. Confidence.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would that be? David Dobrik

Madeline Swenson Merrimack Valley High School

One word that describes you: Motivated

Two qualities of a good leader: Ability to never give up. To have a proud voice.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would that be? Jessie Owens.

Max Aframe Hopkinton High School

One word that describes you: Clumsy

Two qualities of a good leader: Confidence. Adaptability.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would that be? Pete Davidson

Emily Fleegle Hopkinton High School

One word that describes you: Creative

Two qualities of a good leader: Engage a crowd. Very passionate.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would that be? Dr. Pol

Juliet Chehade Hopkinton High School

One word that describes you: Creative

Two qualities of a good leader: Good at communicating. Confident.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would that be? Emma Watson.

Dylan Sheehy Merrimack Valley High School

One word that describes you: Chaotic

Two qualities of a good leader: Being able to communicate in person and online with others. Being able to go with the flow.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would that be? Shinta

Abigail Denise Bow High School

One word that describes you: Hardworking

Two qualities of a good leader: Confident. Able to work well with others.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would that be? Coco Chanel.

Ava Kehas Bow High School

One word that describes you: Active

Two qualities of a good leader: Determined. Wiling to overcome setbacks.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would that be? Michelle Obama

Abigale O’Brien Merrimack Valley High School

One word that describes you: Empathetic

Two qualities of a good leader: Confident in what they are saying. Mindful of others.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would that be? Clara Barton

Ryan Flaherty John Stark Regional High School

One word that describes you: Performer

Two qualities of a good leader: Having a strong passion towards their subject in which they are leading in. Being able to communicate with others while they take in feedback.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would that be? Taylor Louderman

