Meet Chamber’s student leaders (part 2)

The Chamber’s Capital Area Student Leadership program encourages students to become active, effective participants and leaders in their schools and community. Last week, you met the first half of this year’s cohort, this week is the second set.
For more information about the Capital Area Student Leadership program, visit concord-nhchamber.com/casl.
Eliza Fisher Pembroke Academy
One word that describes you: Confident
Two qualities of a good leader: Relatable. Flexible.
If you could spend the day with one person, who would that be? Adam Sandler.
Abby Smart Pembroke Academy
One word that describes you: Ambitious
Two qualities of a good leader: Communication. Support.
If you could spend the day with one person, who would that be? Eleanor Roosevelt.
Katie Earle Concord High School
One word that describes you: Hardworking
Two qualities of a good leader: Ability to collaborate. Respectful to peers.
If you could spend the day with one person, who would that be? Michelle Obama
Madeleine Paul Bow High School
One word that describes you: Outgoing
Two qualities of a good leader: People skills. Confidence.
If you could spend the day with one person, who would that be? David Dobrik
Madeline Swenson Merrimack Valley High School
One word that describes you: Motivated
Two qualities of a good leader: Ability to never give up. To have a proud voice.
If you could spend the day with one person, who would that be? Jessie Owens.
Max Aframe Hopkinton High School
One word that describes you: Clumsy
Two qualities of a good leader: Confidence. Adaptability.
If you could spend the day with one person, who would that be? Pete Davidson
Emily Fleegle Hopkinton High School
One word that describes you: Creative
Two qualities of a good leader: Engage a crowd. Very passionate.
If you could spend the day with one person, who would that be? Dr. Pol
Juliet Chehade Hopkinton High School
One word that describes you: Creative
Two qualities of a good leader: Good at communicating. Confident.
If you could spend the day with one person, who would that be? Emma Watson.
Dylan Sheehy Merrimack Valley High School
One word that describes you: Chaotic
Two qualities of a good leader: Being able to communicate in person and online with others. Being able to go with the flow.
If you could spend the day with one person, who would that be? Shinta
Abigail Denise Bow High School
One word that describes you: Hardworking
Two qualities of a good leader: Confident. Able to work well with others.
If you could spend the day with one person, who would that be? Coco Chanel.
Ava Kehas Bow High School
One word that describes you: Active
Two qualities of a good leader: Determined. Wiling to overcome setbacks.
If you could spend the day with one person, who would that be? Michelle Obama
Abigale O’Brien Merrimack Valley High School
One word that describes you: Empathetic
Two qualities of a good leader: Confident in what they are saying. Mindful of others.
If you could spend the day with one person, who would that be? Clara Barton
Ryan Flaherty John Stark Regional High School
One word that describes you: Performer
Two qualities of a good leader: Having a strong passion towards their subject in which they are leading in. Being able to communicate with others while they take in feedback.
If you could spend the day with one person, who would that be? Taylor Louderman