Explore maple sugaring

Sometimes Mapletree Farm will dispense syrup into these maple leaf-shaped glass containers, although these glass bottles are smaller and more expensive than the traditional plastic jugs. These glass bottles are good to give as a gift or a party favor. Since Mother Nature didn't exactly cooperate with our idea for a maple syrup issue, we stopped by Mapletree Farm last week to actually see the sweet stuff being made.

Maple Weekend and Month festivities might have been damped by social distancing, but sugar houses continue to operate for as long the sap flows and there is syrup to sell. Contact sugar sellers to see if you can stop by or see if online ordering is available to get that sugar rush.

Here’s a sampling of where you can find maple syrup in the capital area:

Concord

Mapletree Farm

105 Oak Hill Road. 224-0820, mapletreefarmnh.com.

Carter Hill Orchard

73 Carter Hill Road, Concord. carterhillorchard@gmail.com

Hardy Hill Sugar House

184 Elm Street, Concord. 753-9224. hardyhillsugarhouse.com

Rocky Hill Farm

62 Currier Road, Concord. 491-6271

Bow

Beaver Brook Maple

1 Beaver Brook Drive. 491-0500, facebook.com/bbmaple.

Hopkinton

Gould Hill Farm

656 Gould Hill Road, Hopkinton. 746-3811, gouldhillfarm.com.

Chapin Sap House

331 Maple St., Contoocook. 545-9628.

Dunbarton

RF & DF Sugarshack

59 Ray Road, Dunbarton. 738-4871

Twisted Maple Sugar Shack

75 Twist Hill Road, Dunbarton. 660-0356

Weare

ERC Enterprises

435 Old Francestown Road, Weare. 978-544-5801.

Grant Family Pond View Farms

224 Mount Dearborn Road, Weare. 369-2800

Johnny D’s Sugar Shack

451 Concord Stage Road, Weare. 660-0174.

Loudon

Meadow Ledge Farm

612 Route 129, Loudon. 798-5860

Ridgeland Farm

736 Loudon Ridge Road. 520-4337.

Sunnyside Maples

1089 Route 106. 848-7090, sunnysidemaples.com.

Windswept Maples

845 Loudon Ridge Road. 267-8492, windsweptmaples.com.

Buddy’s Sugarhouse

144 Berry Road, Loudon. 513-8835

5 Pour Saps Maple Products

79 Clearview Drive, Loudon. 234-2924

Mud Season Maplers

263 Route 129, Loudon. 783-1154

Boscawen

Ledge Top Sugar House

25 Oak St., Boscawen. 753-4973.

Ice Mountain Maple

276 Queen St., Boscawen. 341-4297

Osborn Family Sugar House

191 King St., Boscawen. 796-2402

Canterbury

George Boisvert

161 New Road, Canterbury. 783-9836

Warner

B&M Maples

6 Collins Road, Warner. 456-2523

Baker’s Syrup

611 New Market, Warner. 456-3837.

Beaver Meadowbrook Farm

402 Route 103, Warner. 456-6052.

Courser Farm

319 Schoodic Road, Warner. 456-3521

Iron Kettle Sugar Shack

124 Iron Kettle Road, Warner. 456-3020.

Chichester

Young Fellas

24 Canterbury Road, Chichester. 568-8041

Related Posts