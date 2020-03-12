Breakfast options in the city

A plate of food from Tucker's in 2016. Kaye Place in Penacook serving up custom coffee and tea drinks plus an array of pastry items. The Sedona Skillet from Tucker's in 2018 Revelstoke Coffee owners Lyndsey Cole (left) and Alex Stoyle hang out in their store in 2018. Red Blazer Crust and Crumb

They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and with so many places to grab a bite in Concord, there’s no excuse to skip a meal. From Manchester Street to Penacook Village and points in between, there’s plenty of places to pick up breakfast favorites like waffles, eggs, bagels and more.

While not an exhaustive list, there’s enough breakfast options here to keep you fed for a while.

Tucker’s

Voted best breakfast (and best lunch) location in 2019 Cappies, Tucker’s is the place to go for an excellent meal.

The menu features free-range eggs, locally sourced meats and maple syrup from Fuller’s Sugarhouse. So you can feel good about the good food you’re eating.

A word of warning though, this place is so good it tends to be pretty popular. Plan for a wait, especially on the weekends, if you are going to eat in the restaurant.

The restaurant also has locations in Hooksett, Dover, Merrimack and New London.

Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily

Address: 80 South St.

Contact: 413-5884, tuckersnh.com

Kaye’s Place

A relative newcomer to food scene in the city is Kaye’s Place in Penacook, a stone’s throw from the roundabout. Artist Kaye Jeong founded the cafe at the end of 2018 selling handcrafted coffees, lattes and teas.

“I like to be adventurous with the food,” she told the Monitor last year. “A lot of coffee is just plain; I wanted to do something with different options that don’t have espresso.”

Like the sweet potato latte, made with dried sweet potato powder and sugar, steeped in milk. Or the matcha lattes, an earthy green made from powdered tea.

Since then, she’s added made from scratch patisserie items like cookies and croissants. That menu changes, so check in to see what’s available on any given day.

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Address: 324 Village St.

Contact: facebook.com/ pg/KayePlaceNH

Revelstoke

Another newish coffee shop in Concord is Revelstoke on Main Street, just across from the State House.

Partners Lyndsey Cole and Alex Stoyle knew they wanted to bring something hip and cool to Concord. Revelstoke’s design sports clean lines, exposed beams, brick walls that would be at home in any Netherlands coffee shop. The two grew up in New Hampshire, but after years of traveling and living in other countries and states, they wanted to bring that international experience to the Capital City. The house roast will always be from Union Coffee Co. in Milford, Stoyle said Revelstoke will frequently feature “guest roasts” from around the country that Cole and Stoyle have personally tried and loved.

You can also pick up a muffin or scone.

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Address: 100 N. Main St.

Contact: revelstokecoffee.com

Red Blazer

Voted the 2019 Cappies Best Restaurant, the Red Blazer has a Sunday breakfast buffet to line up for. Offerings include their famous egg lasagna, scrambled eggs, eggs Benedict, bacon, sausage, home fries, homemade hash, homemade sausage biscuits, breakfast pizza, baked beans as well as a selection of breads and English muffins, and made-to-order items.

Hours: Breakfast buffet, Sundays, 8 a.m. to noon

Address: 72 Manchester St.

Contact: theredblazer.com, 224-4101

In a Pinch

Grab a baked good, like muffins or bagels, or try some quiche or a breakfast sandwich.

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Address: 146 Pleasant St.

Contact: 226-2272, inapinchcafeandbakery.com.

Elizabeth’s Kitchen

The State House cafe serves breakfast – everything from breakfast pizza to French toast and fresh yogurt. You can get some cereal to go with your civics.

Hours: 7:30 to 11:15 a.m. Monday through Friday, lunch til 2 p.m.

Address: 107 N. Main St.

Contact: 848-2466, elizabethkitchen.com.

Windmill

The Windmill has food offerings all day so you can get your three squares in, but you can get specifically breakfast foods in the mornings until 2 p.m. Eggs and omelets, pancakes, French toast, waffles are all on their menu.

Hours: Breakfast from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily

Address: 172 Loudon Road

Contact: 225-0600, on Facebook (search for Windmill Restaurant)

True Brew Barista

At the Bicentennial Square location, it serves its breakfast sandwiches all day.

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 7:30 a.m. to midnight Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Address: 2 Bicentennial Square

The True Brew inside Gibson’s Bookstore serves breakfast items, including muffins and crepes.

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Address: 45 S. Main St.

Contact: 225-2776, truebrewbarista.com

The Pillsbury Pantry Cafe and Bakery

This might be the place to stop if you enjoy healthier options for breakfast. They offer quiches, fruit salad and yogurt parfaits, as well as breakfast sandwiches and pastries.

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday

Address: 2 Pillsbury St.

Contact: 715-2691, pillsburycafe.com

Red Arrow Diner

If hobbits lived in Concord, you can bet you’d find them at the Red Arrow. They are open for breakfast, second breakfast, elevensies, brunch, lunch, dinner, supper, tea time, and well, anytime, and you can get breakfast at any of those times.

Hours: Any day, any time

Address: 112 Loudon Road

Contact: 415-0444, redarrowdiner.com

Crust and Crumb

At the North Main Street shop, you’ll find two to three flavors of scones every day. The flavors depend on season, requests, or baker’s choice, but some of the more regular ones include lemon-raspberry, cranberry-orange, cheddar-scallion, and rosemary-sea salt. They usually also have a few varieties of muffins, coffeecake, croissant and quiche.

Hours: Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 126 N. Main St.

Contact: thecrustandcrumb.com, 219-0763

Bread & Chocolate

The South Main Street location is filled with croissant choices, such as ham and cheese and spinach on the savory side, as well as lemon, raspberry and chocolate on the sweet end. And, of course, plain. They have Danishes in flavors like almond apple, cheese and cinnamon, as well as blueberry, cranberry-orange, lemon poppy and apple cinnamon muffins. They were ranked the best bakery in the 2019 Cappies.

Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: 29 S. Main St.

Contact: 228-3330

Baked

On the breakfast side of things, Baked offers blueberry muffins and bagels (from a family run bakery), as well as homemade granola in their yogurt parfaits.The raspberry coconut oat bars can be for both breakfast or dessert, along with the other magic bars they make daily. You can get a couple breakfast sandwich options as well.

Hours: Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: 249 Sheep Davis Road

Contact: 856-8871, bakeddowntown.com

The Works Cafe

The Works Café on North Main is the downtown location for all things bagels, with so many flavors to choose from each day. Get one with cream cheese, butter or upgrade to one of the many sandwich options.

They also have a nice assortment of pastries, muffins, scones, Danishes, croissants – pretty much anything you can think of.

Hours: Daily 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Address: 42 N. Main St.

Contact: 226-1827, workscafe.com

Live Juice

In addition to their smoothies and juices, you can get breakfast wraps and bowls, like the LJ Western Wrap, which includes potato, egg, bacon, cheddar, cheese, pepper, onion, and sundried tomato dressing.

Hours: Breakfast served Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Address: 5 S. Main St.

Contact: 266-3024, livejuicenh.com

Coming soon: N.H. Doughnut Co.

The New Hampshire Doughnut Company of Chichester will be opening a Concord location in Capital Plaza in May.

