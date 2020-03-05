Wheeling it to the net

The PiF Technologies Scantastics and GSIL Wheelin' & Dealn' teams faced off during a recreational league game at this year's Hoops on Wheels event at Rundlett Middle School in Concord on Saturday, Mar. 3, 2018. The annual wheelchair basketball tournament is a fundraiser for Granite State Independent Living. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) ELIZABETH FRANTZ

This weekend, more than 200 community members and business leaders will gather on the courts for Granite State Independent Living’s 9th annual wheelchair basketball tournament, Hoops on Wheels 2020. At this event, people with and people without disabilities compete in wheelchairs for the championship title. As players maneuver around the court, they get a small taste of what it’s like to use a wheelchair and the importance of accessibility throughout the community.

The all-day tournament will be held on Saturday, March 7, with games starting at 8 a.m. on the courts of Rundlett Middle School, 144 South St., in Concord. Teams choose their own level, competitive or recreational; each team raising a $1,000 minimum for entry registration. All funds raised will directly support the mission of GSIL. Hoops on Wheels is open to the general public, admission is free.

Granite State Independent Living is a statewide nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote quality of life with independence for people with disabilities and seniors through advocacy, information, education, support and transition services. For more information on GSIL, its programs and supports, visit gsil.org or call 228-9680.

For more information on GSIL’s fundraising event, visit gsil.org/hoops.

