Parks and Rec posts schedule for open gym

Concord Parks and Rec has planned out another season of activities and has recently release their spring program guide and March drop-in gym schedule.
Concord Parks & Rec’s Spring Brochure is available at esuite.concordnh. gov/recreation/flipbook/index.html. Some programs have already started, so sign up soon if you wish to participate.
On the gym schedule, pickleball is held at the City-wide Community Center, 14 Canterbury Road, on Mondays from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m. It is also played at the Green Street Community Center, 39 Green St., on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Basketball is played at the Green Street Community Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Futsal is held at the City-wide Community Center on Fridays from 8 to 10 p.m.
Cost for adult open gyms are $3 for city residents and $4 for non-residents.
Also at the City-wide Community Center on Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m. is the Family Open Gym. Children are $2 for residents, $3 non-residents, and parents are free.)
For more information, call 225-8690 or visit concordparksandrec.com.