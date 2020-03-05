Parks and Rec posts schedule for open gym

Celine Boucher (left to right), Deb Dickerson, Donna Roscoe and Brian Graf meet at the net to bump fists at the end of a game of pickleball at the Green Street Community Center in Concord on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. ELIZABETH FRANTZ Concord Community Center gym

Concord Parks and Rec has planned out another season of activities and has recently release their spring program guide and March drop-in gym schedule.

Concord Parks & Rec’s Spring Brochure is available at esuite.concordnh. gov/recreation/flipbook/index.html. Some programs have already started, so sign up soon if you wish to participate.

On the gym schedule, pickleball is held at the City-wide Community Center, 14 Canterbury Road, on Mondays from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m. It is also played at the Green Street Community Center, 39 Green St., on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon.

Basketball is played at the Green Street Community Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Futsal is held at the City-wide Community Center on Fridays from 8 to 10 p.m.

Cost for adult open gyms are $3 for city residents and $4 for non-residents.

Also at the City-wide Community Center on Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m. is the Family Open Gym. Children are $2 for residents, $3 non-residents, and parents are free.)

For more information, call 225-8690 or visit concordparksandrec.com.

