Fiddle Ensemble dates this spring

Next month, the New Hampshire Fiddle Ensemble will begin their tour performing for charitable causes, including several shows in the wider Concord area.

The group is made up of musicians ranging in age from 5 to 95 playing a variety of stringed instruments, such as fiddle, guitar, banjo, mandolin, bass, harp, cello and more.

A 75-year old woman rips up a bluegrass fiddle solo and a 50-year old teetotaler belts out a great Irish drinking song. It’s a lively and entertaining afternoon you won’t want to miss.

The N.H. Fiddle Ensemble is a community training orchestra that teaches all the basics of performing and musicianship, both in the traditional manner (learning by ear) and using sheet music. The graduated parts allow musicians of all ages and various ability levels to play together in harmony.

They practice throughout the winter and perform in April and May.

On Sunday, April 5, at 2 p.m. they will perform at the Franklin Opera House, in a benefit for the opera house. Tickets are $14 for adults, $12 for seniors, and $10 for children. Tickets can be bought online at franklinoperahouse.org.

On Sunday, April 19, at 2 p.m. the group will perform at Grappone Toyota, 594 Route 3A, Bow. The show is a benefit for the New Hampshire Children’s Trust. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children in advance and $20 for adults, $10 for children at the door. To purchase tickets for this show, visit nhchildrenstrust.org/ 2020-fiddle-bow.

Other shows include April 4 at 7 p.m. at the Star Theatre in Kittery, Maine; April 18 at 7 p.m. at Exeter Town Hall; May 3 at 2 p.m. at Scarborough High School in Maine; and May 9 at 2 p.m. at Pinkerton Academy in Derry.

For more information, visit nhfiddle ensemble.com.

