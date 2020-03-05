City newsletter: Skating extended til March 19

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Ice skating

Ice skating at the Everett Arena has been extended to continue through March 19. Skating hours are Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be no more weekend sessions. Admission is only $5 (kids ages 3 and under are free) and skate rentals are available if needed for an additional $5 at the arena’s pro shop. Adult stick practice (ages 14 and up) hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. and will continue through March 18. Admission is $10 (goalies have free entry). Helmet and gloves are required and full equipment is recommended. Only cash or check is accepted at the arena at this time. An ATM is available in the lobby entrance. Check out the Everett Arena Pro Shop for some hockey tape, skate guards, laces, or even skate sharpening. Skate sharpening is available for $6, or a $50 punch ticket can be purchased for 10 sharpening sessions to save $10. The shop is open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the ice season. Lace up those skates! Find more information at concordnh.gov/skating.

Video recaps

If you were unable to attend the public meeting about the Monkey Around Playground in White Park, you can watch a recording of the meeting on the City of Concord’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/channel/ UCDD8p5ZXUSNhW3_ l8S78W5w, thanks to Concord TV.

If you missed the ConcordNEXT zoning update public meetings last week, you can watch a recording of Tuesday night’s meeting in Penacook and Wednesday night’s meeting in Council Chambers on our YouTube channel.

If you were unable to attend our Trail Master Plan meeting on Jan.28, you can still participate by taking our survey: surveymonkey.com/r/ConcordTrails. ConcordTV captured some footage of the public forum for us, which is also available on the city’s YouTube page.

Spring fun

Concord Parks & Rec’s Spring Brochure is available now! View it online at esuite.concordnh.gov/recreation/flipbook/index.html. There are offerings for children, adults, and seniors. Many adult programs have started, so sign up today.

Code intern

Alicia is interning with the Health & Licensing Office, working on a childhood lead poisoning prevention program. She is almost finished with a Master of Public Health from Benedictine University with certifications in Epidemiology and Health Management & Policy. She has worked in Early Childhood Education for the past 20 years and expects to work in Public Health for the next 20. She’s very grateful for this opportunity to find out how public health services are delivered within the interconnected system of the Concord and New Hampshire communities. We are happy to have her here with us!

