Children meet ‘The Violin Family’

Melissa and Paul Perley demonstrate violin family instruments and discuss the new book, "The Violin Family." Melissa and Paul Perley demonstrate violin family instruments and discuss the new book, "The Violin Family." Melissa and Paul Perley demonstrate violin family instruments and discuss the new book, "The Violin Family." Melissa and Paul Perley demonstrate violin family instruments and discuss the new book, "The Violin Family." Myles Speck learns about the cello from luthier Paul Perley. Noelle “Ellie” Speck learns about the violin family of instruments from Melissa Perley.

On Feb. 29, cellist Melissa Perley and her husband, Paul, a luthier, visited Gibson’s Bookstore to share their new book, The Violin Family. They also brought instruments for young readers to examine.

The picture book for children is an introduction to the family of stringed instruments with a delightful pairing of fact and fiction. With the instruments personified, readers learn the anatomy, as well as the personality, of each instrument.

The Violin family includes Basil, the bass; Celia, the violoncello; Bizzy, the viola; and Val and Violet, the violins.

One day while the family is practicing their music, Violet falls and has to visit the luthier to be repaired. Will her sound come back so that her family can continue to play together as a quintet?

Related Posts