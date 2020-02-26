View in a different light

“Fish Out of Water”, an acrylic on canvas by Nicole Ellis “Lifting Fog”, an acrylic on canvas by Nicole Ellis “Greenhouse, Strawbery Banke”, an infrared photograph by Mark Giuliucci “Barn and Hayfield”, an infrared photograph by Mark Giuliucci

Two New Hampshire Art Association members will have their artwork on display from March 24 through June 18 at 2 Pillsbury St., Concord.

The title of this exhibit is “New England in a Different Light,” featuring the works of painter Nicole Ellis and photographer Mark Giuliucci. It celebrates the artists’ visions of New England’s unique colors, textures, and iconic scenery.

Drawing from an early age, Ellis spent youthful seasons exploring the natural world in the quiet woods of the Adirondack mountains. In these wanderings, she grew to love the visual stories she found in paper birch trees, the pattern of moss and lichen on rocks, rusting trucks and tractors abandoned in grassy fields after their workhorse life was completed and these images inform the paintings she creates today.

“When I grow up, I’m going to be a painter and live by the ocean,” she said at the tender age of 6.

After falling in love with the light on Cape Cod, Ellis was drawn to the coast of Massachusetts after studying art education with a concentration in painting and art history in college.

She’s since moved to New Hampshire where she now explores the best of both mountains and coastline. From rocky outcroppings in Maine to shingled fish shacks on Rye Beach, to peeling paint on barns in rural Virginia, the fascinating natural and neglected man-made world is her inspiration to be captured in texture, color and pattern by brush and paint.

Ellis paints from photographs she’s taken on these adventures, in her home studio in Exeter with her dog, Bella, at her side. This year, 2020, begins her third year of painting full-time while showing her work at juried art shows in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Maine.

A complete catalog of her original acrylic paintings and upcoming events page are available on her website NicoleEllisArtist.com.

Photographer Mark Giuliucci is a New Hampshire resident who specializes in near-infrared photography.

This technique captures light at wavelengths the eye cannot see, resulting in bold, surreal images with unique color palettes and textures. Giuliucci has quickly become recognized for his infrared work. His piece “Barn and Hayfield” was an award-winner in the 2019 Omer T. Lassonde Juried Exhibit at the New Hampshire Art Association.

Giuliucci’s work is also featured at the NHAA’s Lincoln Levy Gallery and Sheafe Warehouse in Portsmouth, the annual League of New Hampshire Craftsmen show in Sunapee, and other venues.

In addition to his infrared pieces, Giuliucci also focuses on bird photography, especially raptors and large shore birds, and traditional New England landscapes.

See more of Mark’s work at photosbyg.net or follow him on Instagram @mark_giuliucci.

The art is accessible to view Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

All artwork is for sale by contacting the New Hampshire Art Association at 431-4230.

Suzanne Laurent

