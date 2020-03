A postcard depicting Concord's Main Street.

They traveled the same roads,

and sidewalks too,

passed the same buildings,

with similar thoughts like you.

Though the sun high above,

shone on another time,

when life was still simple,

unlike yours or mine.

There are times,

you have to look back too,

for life to move forward,

learn from what people do.

Always remember,

from your past mistakes few,

they traveled the same roads,

and sidewalks too.

James W. Spain

