Girl Scout Cookie Weekend proclaimed

Emily Galeva, 14, of Lebanon; Katelin Howe, 15, of Bow; Leizel Robinson, 16, of Boscawen; Carly Hunt, 12, of Newton; and Hanne Stuke, 12, of Hopkinton were among those present on Feb. 19 as Gov. Chris Sununu proclaimed the weekend of Feb. 28 to March 1 as Girl Scout Cookie Weekend.

National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend is Feb. 28 to March 1. It will now also be Girl Scout Cookie Weekend in New Hampshire, following a proclamation made by Gov. Chris Sununu on Feb. 19.

Five Girl Scouts along with representatives of Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains, the council serving New Hampshire and Vermont, presented the governor with a box of the full variety of Girl Scout Cookies, which were enjoyed right away by the governor and Executive Council.

Girl Scouts are now beginning cookie booth sales, which will continue through the end of March, which allows girls to earn the money to power their own leadership opportunities and adventures. The Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls about entrepreneurship, money management, public speaker, decision-making, and financial literacy.

In Concord, cookie booths will be open Wednesday (today) at Sal’s Pizza and the XMart off Exit 17; on Thursday at Sam’s Club; on Friday at Walmart, Sal’s Pizza, XMart, Lowe’s and Starkey Realty; and on Saturday at Rocky’s Ace Hardware, Walmart, Fort Eddy Market Basket, Sam’s, Fort Eddy Shaw’s, Jared’s, Lowe’s, XMart and Sal’s. For more information, including what times the booths will be operating and more dates, visit cookielocator.littlebrownie.com.

Related Posts