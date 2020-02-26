Book of the Week: Add happiness to your life

The Little Book of Hygge: Danish Secrets to Happy Living

By Meik Wiking

(355 pages, 2017, nonfiction)

You may have heard that the Danes are very happy people. But have you heard of “hygge”? It’s pronounced “hoo-ga,” but how you do it is more important than how you say it! Hygge is many things, but it is mainly about comfort and spending time with family and friends. Oh, and cake and candy, candles and staying in with a good book when there’s fierce storm outside. That got my attention.

Meik Wiking is the CEO of the Happiness Research Institute in Copenhagen and he’s written a charming and informative book about hygge. Hygge is about slowing down, lighting a fire in the fireplace, playing games with your friends and taking time to cook a meal from scratch. It’s also been described as “hominess” and spending time together. Meik Wiking talks about hygge cooking, clothing, lighting, Christmas hygge and summer hygge, and hygge at work. Hygge helps create everyday happy living.

Wiking writes, “I’ve been told that musicians can look at notes and hear the music in their heads. The same thing happens to me when I look at happiness data. I hear comforting sounds of lives well lived. I hear the joy, the feeling of connectedness, and the sense of purpose.” Learn about hygge and happiness from someone who studies it every day!

If you’re curious and you need a little hygge in your life, light some candles, put some soup on the stove, grab a hot drink (and maybe some pastry) a warm blanket and this inspiring book.

Robbin Bailey

