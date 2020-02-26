Andrew North records single

Andrew North is back at it again with a new single, “Desolation West.”

Like his previous songs, “Desolation West,” features his excellent skills on the keyboard and vocals.

He told the Insider that he wrote the new song over email with a high school classmate.

The song is available on Spotify, Apple Music and several streaming platforms as well as andrewnorth.bandcamp.com.

Andrew North is the performance name of Andrew Grosvenor, whose previous albums include Ursa Verde and Lost City.

He’ll be performing with his band, the Rangers, on March 7 at Penuche’s at 9:30 p.m. Cover is $3; show is for age 21 and older.

