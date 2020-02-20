While you’re in Warner

The Walking Bear Singers perform at the 17th Annual Intertribal Powwow at the Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum. July 9, 2016 (JENNIFER MELI / Monitor Staff)

With a population of about 3,000 people, Warner isn’t the first place you might think would have five museums. In addition to the N.H. Telephone Museum, the town also has:

Firefighters Museum

The museum opened in 2008 in the N.H. Telephone Museum building and features a wide array of antique firefighting equipment, including an 1824 Hunneman Handpumper, a ladder truck of the same vintage, and a 1927 Chevrolet Fire Engine.

Open during events or by appointment.

1 Depot St., Warner

NHTelephoneMuseum.org/Warner-Firefighters-Museum.html

The Nature Discovery Center

The collection includes rocks, minerals, fossils, sea life, insects, mounted birds and mammals, and plants. There are also interpretive exhibits, hands-on activities and interpretive trails to enjoy.

Closed during the winter and reopening in spring.

18 Highlawn Road, Warner

ndcnh.org

Warner Historical Society

The collections at the Warner Historical Society consist of some 200 books covering Warner and surrounding town histories, early tax records, letters and personal diaries, cemetery records, 19th and 20th Century adult and children clothing, photographs, early maps, a few copies of the Kearsarge Independent newspaper, artifacts produced and collected by the citizens of Warner and more.

Upcoming events in Deborah Goss as “Abby Hutchinson of the Hutchinson Family Singers” on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 1 p.m. at the Warner Town Hall, and “Warner’s Snow Train Era” on Friday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. at the Warner Town Hall (admission $10).

The main house is usually open Tuesdays 1 to 4 p.m. and Monday and Wednesdays (call for times) and the Upton Chandler House is open Tuesdays 1 to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

15 West Main St., Warner

warnerhistorical.org

Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum

Museum exhibits allow visitors to travel through time and space – displaying artifacts and presenting information on prehistoric to contemporary Native Americans from every corner of the North American continent.

The museum will reopen for tours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. during New Hampshire’s upcoming school vacation, Feb. 24 to 28.

The museum was recently named the sixth best Native American museum in the country.

18 Highlawn Road, Warner

indianmuseum.org

