Step back in time at Shaker Village

Scenes around Canterbury Shaker Village in Canterbury on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) ELIZABETH FRANTZ A piano is seen inside the chapel of the Dwelling House at Canterbury Shaker Village in Canterbury on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) Dance perform outside in the back fields of Canterbury Shaker Village on Saturday, August 5, 2017.

Canterbury Shaker Village offers visitors a variety of entertaining, educational and engaging experiences in one of the most picturesque settings in northern New England. Guided and self-guided tours, accessible historic buildings, family activities, exhibits, educational programs, special events, unique shopping, the museum cafe and picturesque grounds offer you more than you can do in a day.

Canterbury Shaker Village was established in 1792 when followers of founder Mother Ann Lee formed their seventh community in Canterbury, which remained prominent for 200 years. The village has operated exclusively as a museum since 1992 when the last Shaker sister in residence, Ethel Hudson, died. The few remaining Shakers live at the Shaker Village in Sabbathday Lake, Maine. At its height in the 1850s, 300 people lived and worked in over 100 buildings on 3,000 acres at Canterbury Shaker Village.

The museum grounds are open in the winter for snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and sledding.

The museum will be open May 9 to Sept. 4 on Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sept. 5 to Oct. 25 daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 31 to Nov. 22 on weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission from May through Oct. 31 is $19 adults, $9 ages 6 to 17, free for children 5 and younger and $45 for a family. After Oct. 31, admission is $15 adults and $7.50 for children.

Visit shakers.org or call 783-9511.

Related Posts