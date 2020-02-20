City Newsletter: Improvements and updates

The Concord High School girls' varsity basketball teamhosted Concord Parks & Recreation night on Feb. 11 with the third and fourth grades travel team. The Concord High School girls' varsity basketball teamhosted Concord Parks & Recreation night on Feb. 11 with the third and fourth grades travel team.

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Concord NEXT zoning update public meetings

The Phase 1 Draft of the new Zoning Code was presented in part yesterday and more today in a series of public presentations and stakeholder meetings. Come to a small group stakeholder session to learn about specific topics, or attend one of the evening public presentations for a general overview. All sessions and meetings will be held in Council Chambers at 37 Green St., except as noted in the schedule below.

Check the city website or the project website (concordnext.info) soon for links to the draft code and proposed zoning map.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

10:30 a.m.-noon – Mixed Use Districts

1:30-3 p.m. – Residential Neighborhoods – Small Session

7-8:30 p.m. – Public Presentation in Council Chambers

Monkey Around Playground Design Review Meeting

Join city staff, Friends of White Park, and the Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee to review and discuss the draft design for the upgraded playground. This meeting will be held Thursday at the City Wide Community Center, 14 Canterbury Road, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public. More information online at concordnh.gov/1472/Monkey-Around-Playground.

Library maintenance

The main branch of the Concord Public Library will be closed on Sunday, Feb. 23, for building maintenance. It will reopen on Monday, Feb. 24, at 9 a.m.

Parks and Rec recap

Thank you to the Concord High School girls’ varsity basketball team for hosting Concord Parks & Recreation night on Feb. 11. Players enjoyed warming up with the team and our boys third and fourth grades travel team had a chance to play at half time.

West Street Ward House

Residents may have noticed West Street Ward House was renovated this past fall. Concord General Services’ Public Properties Division worked to improve the building’s viability as a ward polling location by enhancing the flow of foot traffic, improving handicapped accessibility, and increasing the floor space for voting booths. The stage and back rooms previously constricted the space and made it tougher for people to move in and out of the building. The stage and back office were removed while the over-sized custodial closet was demolished and replaced with a smaller custodial closet with the addition of a mop sink. This new design has increased the space of the facility and allowed for better functionality. Public Properties staff took the opportunity to add a small bench and coat rack in the back foyer for a “mud room” entrance and apply some fresh paint to the walls and kitchen cabinets (along with installing new knobs). ADF Flooring was contracted to install new flooring in the back foyer and hallway. New wall art was recently installed ahead of the primary election on Tuesday. Be sure to visit the facility to check out the upgrades!

Pay by phone

Soon, you can pay for on-street and garage locations with the PayByPhone app. It’s the easiest way to pay, and requires just your mobile phone.

Why park with PayByPhone?

Never risk a parking ticket: Receive text message reminders before your parking expires. Never run back to the meter: Extend your parking if more time is needed. Never carry coins again: Pay with the app or at paybyphone.com

Next time you park, just look for the green PayByPhone signs on the side of your parking meter or parking kiosk. Download the PayByPhone app, or visit paybyphone.com to start parking.

Art on Main submissions open

The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce and City of Concord invite professional sculptors to submit entries for Art on Main, a public art exhibit in the city’s historic downtown.

The deadline for entries is March 31. Artists will be notified of their acceptance into the show by April 30, and selected artists will receive a $500 stipend. Installation dates are May 20 to June 8. Exhibition dates run from June of 2020 to May of 2021.

Concord’s 3rd annual Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition is open to professional sculptors 18 years or older. Artists may submit up to two works; each must be the property of the artist.

This initiative is a partnership between the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce and the City of Concord. New Hampshire’s state capital features an award-winning Main Street and a Destination Downtown full of local shops, restaurants and cultural venues that attract a high volume of visitors throughout the year. Art on Main enlivens and enhances Main Street. Mixed with Concord’s classical art, it creates an open-air gallery that is free to enjoy, and on view every day. All of the artwork is for sale. The City of Concord takes a 30% commission for any sculptures sold to promote the visual arts.

For more information or to submit work for consideration, visit ConcordNHChamber.com/CreativeConcord.

Related Posts