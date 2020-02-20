Cap Center hosts Arc Attack show

Arc Attack was staged at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Wednesday as part of the Lincoln Financial Education Series. Lynne Sabean Arc Attack was staged at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Wednesday as part of the Lincoln Financial Education Series. Lynne Sabean Arc Attack was staged at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Wednesday as part of the Lincoln Financial Education Series. Lynne Sabean Arc Attack was staged at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Wednesday as part of the Lincoln Financial Education Series. Lynne Sabean Arc Attack was staged at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Wednesday as part of the Lincoln Financial Education Series. Lynne Sabean Arc Attack was staged at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Wednesday as part of the Lincoln Financial Education Series. Lynne Sabean

Arc Attack was staged at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Wednesday as part of the Lincoln Financial Education Series. ArcAttack’s Engineering program covers academic standards for students in fifth through eighth grades relating to engineering and design. Audience members have the opportunity to help Arc Attack solve problems, learn about the scientific method, and apply critical thinking skills.

The next Lincoln Financial Education Series shows will be “The Scarlet Letter” on March 31 at 10 a.m. for fifth grade and up. There also will be “The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System” on April 8 at 10 a.m. for kindergarten through fifth grade.

