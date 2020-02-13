Legion Auxiliary, students send support

Kyme Locke places a kiss on the side of the head of World War II veteran Herb Kavash, 94, at the Post 21 in Concord on Thursday, January 9, 2020. GEOFF FORESTER Some of the letters that were sent to soldiers. GEOFF FORESTER Kyme Locke (left) and her mother Barbara pack up items for the troops that she sent out along with letters from area school children at Post 21 in Concord recently. GEOFF FORESTER

American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 21, of Concord participated in a statewide project, Holiday Card Challenge, to provide holiday cards to active duty servicemembers. Chairwoman Kyme Locke, a member of Unit 21, and her mother, Barbara Locke, contacted local schools to involve children in this project in memory of her cousin, George Phillip Desmarais Jr., who was a Marine who died in service to his country.

The elementary and middle school children drew pictures and messages of support to be delivered along with personal care products to members of the five branches of service.

The Auxiliary wishes to thank all those who participated, including Post 21 families, Unit 21 Juniors, Franklin Middle School, Paul Smith School, Beaver Meadow School, Abbott Downing School, Christa McAuliffe School, Rundlett Middle School, Penacook Elementary School, Merrimack Valley Middle School, Allenstown Elementary School and the Friends of Forgotten Children.

