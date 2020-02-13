CYPN: Emily Sullivan has a thirst for sustainability

Emily Sullivan

How old are you? I am 24 years old.

Where do you live? I live in Canterbury. I am originally from Hanson, Massachusetts, but knew I had to relocate for college. I miss being so close to the ocean, but I consider New Hampshire my home now!

Where do you currently work? I work for Southern New Hampshire University as an Academic Advisor for graduate STEM students.

What’s your favorite part of your workday? I enjoy first walking in every day and catching up with my teammates in the morning.

Where did you go to school? I got my undergraduate degree from Plymouth State University in Tourism Management and Policy. I am now getting my masters from SNHU in Organizational Leadership. I am interested in doing work in higher education or the non-profit sector later on in my career.

What do you like to do for fun? I am passionate about sustainable tourism and bringing (and retaining) people to live in NH. I love going to concerts, traveling, attempting to bake, listening to podcasts, and gardening/yard work.

Favorite places to be? I absolutely love Sugar Hill in northern New Hampshire and attending their Lupine Festival every June.

How did you find out about CYPN and how has it benefited your business or you personally? I learned about CYPN during my senior year of college while interning for Stay Work Play NH. CYPN has given me the opportunity to meet young professionals in my community, visit some awesome places in Concord for free and make friends!

What organizations are you involved with? I am a part of the Canterbury Community Farmers Market and I manage the marketing and publicity of the market. I wanted to meet more people in my community and I am passionate about sustainability and local food movements. I am also an Ambassador for CYPN where I attend networking events and speak with newcomers to help them feel welcome.

What’s your favorite restaurant in Concord? I couldn’t decide between the two as my favorite restaurant, so I love Smoke Show BBQ and Revival Kitchen.

What’s your favorite place to go in Concord? I enjoy going to Goodwill, Chuck’s Barbershop, and Oak Hill hiking trails.

What is one of your life goals? A goal I have in life is to be able to travel often for an extended period of time. I would like to create an organization that gives young girls the opportunity to travel, go camping, hiking, and to increase their inner self-confidence.

What has been your favorite CYPN event so far? I enjoyed the CYPN networking event hosted at Mill Brook Gallery & Sculpture Garden in the summer of 2018. It was such a funky space that had beautiful gardens with art all over!

If you could visit any country, where would you go? I would visit the Czech Republic or Thailand.

Where is the best place you’ve visited? I absolutely loved Iceland.

Tell us a few interesting facts about yourself! I judge a good café by its iced coffee and breakfast sandwiches. I love going camping every summer in New Hampshire or Vermont and reading in my hammock. I am practicing photography and enjoy taking pictures while going on hikes or day trips.

About CYPN: Concord Young Professionals Network (CYPN) is a professional and personal development initiative of the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce that promotes the growth of Capital Region professionals in their 20s, 30s and 40s. CYPN will host its complimentary monthly networking event at Concord Hospital with NH Young Veterans Network (NHYVN) on Wednesday, Feb. 19 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. All are invited to join Capital area YPs and New Hampshire’s only YP group specifically for veterans to enjoy networking, appetizers and beer or wine. CYPN’s 4th Annual Wellness Series presented in partnership with Concord Hospital Center for Health Promotion continues this month with Dining Out/Smart Snacks on Wednesday, March 25 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Center for Health Promotion in Concord. Registration is complimentary, but space is limited. Please register in advance. For more information or to RSVP for either event, visit ConcordNHChamber.com/ CYPN. Email events@concordnhchamber.com to sign up for future event updates.

