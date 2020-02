The new Planet Fitness is now complete with extra parking and access back to the neighboring stores on Thursday, January 16, 2020. GEOFF FORESTER The new re-vamped Planet Fitness on Ft. Eddy Road in Concord. GEOFF FORESTER

After months of construction Concord’s Planet Fitness plaza is completed on Fort Eddy Road. The workout center expanded to encompass the entire building, which used to be home to Cornerstone Design before it moved downtown.

Planet Fitness Real Estate Company purchased the building and the adjacent shopping plaza a little more than a year ago for about $4.5 million.

Related Posts