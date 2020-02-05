Celebrating Winter Carnival

Back in the old days, Concord celebrated its annual Winter Carnival in a most extravagant fashion. It was quite the entertainment and arrived at a time of year when people searched for a distraction from the long winter months. This photograph is a look back at the Winter Carnival Parade on Green Street in the year 1893. The houses you see in background of this scene once occupied the current site of the Concord Library and City Hall. Students pile onto a toboggan in winter 1895. Spain

There were parades through the downtown, like one full of pomp in 1893.

In 1895, there were many creative planners. The children of Concord, always the competitive students, formed a study group to attempt to create the winning float in the Winter Carnival Parade. Many local businesses, clubs and individuals would compete in this mid-winter event to combat the winter doldrums, socialize, have some fun with friends and most importantly win the coveted award for the best Winter Carnival Float.

It was at the Concord Winter Carnival of 1895 that Concord High School students fully engaged in the competition. With a unique concept, our ancestors worked diligently on their original parade entry, a 70-foot double runner sled. The Concord High School students named their creative sled the “Uncle Sam” and proceeded to place most of their high school classmates on the sled as it was paraded down the streets of Concord and onto the pages of history.

