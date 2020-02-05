Bulletin Board: Donate your change, get support for health

Caregiver Café

Concord Regional VNA and The Birches at Concord are offering a Caregiver Café on Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at The Birches at Concord, 300 Pleasant St. in Concord. The Caregiver Café is held on the first Thursday of each month at the same time. Caregiving is a crucial role that at times can be challenging. To support and honor those who are giving care to loved ones, we offer a monthly Caregiver Café. Join us to connect, share, and learn with other family caregivers. Light refreshments will be served. Registration is required. Please RSVP to Ashley Tino at 224-9111.

Helping Heal with others program

H20 helping heal with others, a bereavement program for children (ages 6-18) and their families, is Saturday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Concord, 55 Bradley St. in Concord. H20 is held on the second Saturday of each month at the same time. Grief is difficult. Connecting with others who have had a similar experience, in a safe and caring environment, often helps. H20 provides bereaved children and their families with coping skills and peer support, enabling them to experience and process their grief freely. Lunch is provided after each session. Accompanying adults may be asked to stay on site and are invited to participate in a concurrent, supportive program. H20 is collaboratively offered by Concord Hospital, Concord Regional VNA, Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Concord, and community partners and volunteers. Registration is required. To register, please call 224-4093 or (800) 924-8620, ext. 2828.

Round it up for charity

The Concord nonprofit community is ecstatic about the new “Round-It-Up at the Register” program launched by the Concord Food Co-op in April 2019. From April through year’s end, $31,495 has been given to local nonprofits thanks to the Round-it-Up at the Register program.

The Co-op’s Round-It-Up at the Register program is an easy way for Co-op shoppers to donate to area nonprofits that are making the Greater Concord community a better place. The program provides shoppers an opportunity to help local community-enrichment organizations by making small-change donations, which accumulate into a meaningful contribution for the recipient.

“This program has been a huge success,” said Greg Lessard, director of development at the Concord Food Co-op. “It is amazing that small change can add up to a very meaningful check for nonprofits. It is also a wonderful opportunity for nonprofits to remind the public of the good work that they do in the community. The results have been so incredible that new nonprofits contact the Co-op each week to ask how they can become part of the program.”

Co-op customers chose the recipients of the 2020 Round-It-Up at the Register program. The twelve nonprofits with the most votes became the 2020 monthly recipients. January’s recipient was National Alliance on Mental Illness in N.H. Crisis Center of Central N.H. is February’s recipient, followed by Concord Robotics in March.

The complete list of Round-It-Up at the Register 2020 recipients, and more information about the program, can be found on the Co-op’s website concordfoodcoop.coop/round-up-at-the-register.

A note from us

Next week, we will have a one-time move back to Tuesday (Feb. 11) due to deadline changes to accommodate publishing local election results from the primary for the Wednesday Monitor. The Insider will be back to Wednesday on Feb. 19.

