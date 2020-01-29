Tattoo Q&A: Capital City’s Scott Flanders

Example of a tattoo by Capital City Tattoo artist Scott Flanders. Example of a tattoo by Capital City Tattoo artist Scott Flanders. Example of a tattoo by Capital City Tattoo artist Scott Flanders. Example of a tattoo by Capital City Tattoo artist Scott Flanders. Example of a tattoo by Capital City Tattoo artist Scott Flanders. Example of a tattoo by Capital City Tattoo artist Scott Flanders. Example of a tattoo by Capital City Tattoo artist Scott Flanders. Example of a tattoo by Capital City Tattoo artist Scott Flanders. Example of a tattoo by Capital City Tattoo artist Scott Flanders. Example of a tattoo by Capital City Tattoo artist Scott Flanders. Example of a tattoo by Capital City Tattoo artist Scott Flanders. Example of a tattoo by Capital City Tattoo artist Scott Flanders.

What is your background experience as a tattoo artist?

I’ve been a licensed tattoo artist here in N.H. for over 6 years. My company Capital City Tattoo has been a growing successful company in the downtown area on Main St.

How did you decide to pursue this profession?

I have been a artist since I was a child. I was told by a friend one day I should try tattooing. I disagreed with him. A few years later, I started out to chase the dream he planted in head with the seed of the chances of me being a great tattoo artist. It wasn’t long after I got a chance to give it a stab.

What is the process for the customer?

With me personally, the customer will have to set up a consultation with me before we move forward with the tattoo.

Can they walk in off the street and walk out with a tattoo or do they have to meet with you sometime before?

You can absolutely walk into Capital City Tattoo and get a awesome tattoo that day by one of our artists. Don’t be discouraged if you have to wait for the artist you want. Good things come to those who wait.

Do you institute a waiting period if someone comes in a little tipsy?

We refuse to tattoo anyone under the influence of any mind or body alternately drug. I’ve seen to many people make bad choices in life under the influence.

What sort of research should a customer get in advance?

They should always have a rough idea of what they want. Even if it’s a chicken scratch on a napkin. Anything helps. It’s like trying to put a puzzle together. We need pieces to make it complete.

What other recommendations do you have for a customer before they get a tattoo?

Research your artist. I spend a third of my year fixing tattoos that the client was never happy with from other artists. Clients will just jump at good deals and try to save money on their tattoos. Don’t do that. Follow an artist’s work. See their work healed. Make sure it looks good. Even if a said tattoo artist is in a shop it doesn’t mean they should even be tattooing. Let’s put it this way not everyone should drive a car but they do, right? Same situation here people.

What seems to be the most popular tattoo art?

Oh man, I feel like every artist specializes in there own art. I think the most popular tattoo is small simple ones.

Is there a tattoo location that is more popular?

I would say it depends on the gender. Females I see a lot of thighs getting done. Guys I see getting upper arms

Is there a common type of tattoo you’ve been asked to cover up or alter?

Yes. Either a ex’s name or something another artist did that came out horrible. My end goal with my team here is to make everyone comfortable in their bodies.

How have times changed?

The world is always evolving. With that being said more things become accepted in life. Tattoos are no longer just for bikers and thugs. I personally have tattooed visible spots on doctors and nurses. I’ve even done a hand tattoo on a active SWAT team officer.

What’s popular now that wasn’t 20 years ago?

Digital art. Back 20 years ago your artist would go out back and draw for a hour or more if you didn’t pick something off the wall (flash art). Now we have the technology to draw digitally. This makes it go faster and we can take a picture of your body where you want the tattoo and show you how it will look on you.

What was popular before that is now out of fashion?

I would have to say tribal tattoos and the legendary “tramp stamp.”

What creative control do you have over what you draw?

Sky’s the limit.

Do you advise people against getting something you think they’ll regret?

Absolutely.

Or what about if they want something explicit, gang-related or racist?

That’s an artist by artist decision. I personally don’t see that in my shop.

Can you describe a tattoo that you’ve done that you’re most proud of or that was particularly cool or complicated?

My lawyer told me not to answer that … just kidding. All tattoos are cool and complicated.

In closing, I want you to know good tattoos aren’t cheap. Cheap tattoos aren’t good.

