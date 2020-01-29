Entertainment listings

Live Music
Wednesday
Nihco Gallo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Chad Verbeck at Concord Craft Brewing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
David Levine, Roger Duhaime and friends play Irish music at Area 23 at 5:30 p.m.
Thursday
Richard Gardzina at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
April Cushman at Cheers from 5 to 8 p.m.
Fruition with opener Caleb Elliot at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m. Bar opens at 6 p.m. Tickets $20 general, $30 balcony, plus $2 at the door
Friday
Whatts Up Band at Makris Lobster and Steakhouse from 7 to 10 p.m.
Jazz Duo at True Brew Barista
Groove Cats at Area 23 at 8:23 p.m.
Jazz in January at the Concord Community Music School at 7:30 p.m. Learn more on page 22.
Saturday
Josh Foster at Chen Yang Li in Bow from 8 to 11 p.m.
Tim Kierstead at the Contoocook Farmers Market at the Maple Street School from 9 a.m. to noon
Lucas Gallo at True Brew Barista for a fundraiser
Lamont Smooth Guys at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.
The Cole Robbie Band at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.
Racing Extinction will be at the Pit Road Lounge from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Tragedy: All Metal Tribute to the Bee Gees and Beyond with Shout at the Devil at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m. Bar opens at 6 p.m. $18
Sunday
Karaoke at Area 23 at 5 p.m.
Tuesday
Cheap Trick at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $59.50 plus, VIP package $199, meet and greet package $299
Stage shows
Daniel MacIvor’s How it Works introduces us to four unforgettable people: Al, his ex-wife Donna, his new partner Christine, and his troubled daughter Brooke. Brilliantly weaving past and present, this play illuminates these four lives as they come to terms with their own stories. Shows run Friday through Feb. 16, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets $12 to $18 at hatboxnh.com.
Red River Theatres
Little Women
Jojo Rabbit
Parasite
Clemency