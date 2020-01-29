Entertainment listings

Live Music

Wednesday

Nihco Gallo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Chad Verbeck at Concord Craft Brewing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

David Levine, Roger Duhaime and friends play Irish music at Area 23 at 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

Richard Gardzina at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

April Cushman at Cheers from 5 to 8 p.m.

Fruition with opener Caleb Elliot at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m. Bar opens at 6 p.m. Tickets $20 general, $30 balcony, plus $2 at the door

Friday

Whatts Up Band at Makris Lobster and Steakhouse from 7 to 10 p.m.

Jazz Duo at True Brew Barista

Groove Cats at Area 23 at 8:23 p.m.

Jazz in January at the Concord Community Music School at 7:30 p.m. Learn more on page 22.

Saturday

Josh Foster at Chen Yang Li in Bow from 8 to 11 p.m.

Tim Kierstead at the Contoocook Farmers Market at the Maple Street School from 9 a.m. to noon

Lucas Gallo at True Brew Barista for a fundraiser

Lamont Smooth Guys at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.

The Cole Robbie Band at Area 23 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Racing Extinction will be at the Pit Road Lounge from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Tragedy: All Metal Tribute to the Bee Gees and Beyond with Shout at the Devil at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m. Bar opens at 6 p.m. $18

Sunday

Karaoke at Area 23 at 5 p.m.

Tuesday

Cheap Trick at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $59.50 plus, VIP package $199, meet and greet package $299

Stage shows

Daniel MacIvor’s How it Works introduces us to four unforgettable people: Al, his ex-wife Donna, his new partner Christine, and his troubled daughter Brooke. Brilliantly weaving past and present, this play illuminates these four lives as they come to terms with their own stories. Shows run Friday through Feb. 16, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets $12 to $18 at hatboxnh.com.

Red River Theatres

Little Women

Jojo Rabbit

Parasite

Clemency

Related Posts