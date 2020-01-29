Bring some jazz to your January

Wrap up a musical month with the popular annual “Jazz in January,” on Friday, at 7:30 p.m., at Concord Community Music School, 23 Wall St. in downtown Concord. A stellar lineup of jazz artists from the Music School faculty present a perennially popular evening of jazz, including Latin, New Orleans, swing, and band originals, with plenty of musical surprises. Since 2002, Hermanos has served a buffet, included in the cost.

The Musicians of Wall Street Jazz Ensemble includes Concord Community Music School faculty members Scott Kiefner on bass, Matt Langley on saxophone, Tom Robinson on piano, and Tim Gilmore on drums – plus new faculty/band members Eric Klaxton on clarinet and soprano saxophone, and Zeb Cruikshank on guitar.

Admission for Jazz in January is $20 for adults and $15 for ages 18 and younger. For more information or tickets, call 228-1196 or visit ccmusicschool.org.

Jazz in January is sponsored by M. Elaine Tefft in memory of Stanton E. Tefft and Wendy A. Tefft.

Zeb Cruikshank performs and teaches in musical genres ranging from blues and classic rock to acoustic fingerstyle, jazz, and classical guitar. Most recently he was a full-time guitar faculty member at MacPhail Center for Music.

Gilmore is a member of the Harry Skoler Jazz Quartet with Brownstone Recording Artists and has performed with such groups as Cambridge Harmonic Orchestra.

Kiefner performs as an in-demand bass player with Jonathan Lorentz, Jim Dozet, Chris Klaxton and many others.

Klaxton performs frequently with many notable ensembles, including The Soggy Po Boys, Sojoy and OurBigBand.

Langley performs with numerous groups in the New England area as well as teaching saxophone, improvisation and coaching ensembles at Concord Community Music School, the Portsmouth Music and Arts Center, the Shaker Road School and at his home studio in Eliot, Maine.

Tom Robinson received his B.M. in Jazz Studies from Capital University in Columbus, Ohio. He performs throughout New England with several groups.

