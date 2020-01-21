Reach the stars

172 Hours on the Moon

By Johan Harstad

2012/YA fiction

The truth is out there, and a group of teenagers is going to run head-first into it. NASA knows the only way to revive the space program is … sending teenagers to the moon. Nothing will get more publicity than that.

For Midori it means the escape she has been looking for. Antoine wants to clear his head of the girl of his dreams, and the only way to do that is to leave the planet. Mia just wants to perform with her band, not go to the moon, but her family insists she’ll thank them one day.

What could go wrong?

Oleg saw the eerie secrets of the moon during the first mission in 1969. He tries to stop the launch, but his nursing home thinks it’s just senile rantings. The clock ticks down as the mission becomes more and more dangerous. What will the teenagers do when their trip of a lifetime may cost them their life? When the dark side of the moon takes on tangible form, who will make it out alive? Are they really who you think they are?

This thriller will keep you up at night.

Available as a Hoopla Audiobook.

Amy Cornwell, Concord Public Library

Visit Concord Public Library online at concordpubliclibrary.net.

Related Posts