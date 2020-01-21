Meet author Paula Munier

Author Paula Munier will return to Gibson’s Bookstore on Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. with her latest novel Blind Search.

Former Army MP Mercy Carr and her retired bomb-sniffing dog Elvis are back in the sequel to the page-turning, critically acclaimed A Borrowing of Bones: A Mercy Carr Mystery!

It’s October, hunting season in the Green Mountains, and the Vermont wilderness has never been more beautiful or more dangerous. Especially for nine-year-old Henry, who’s lost in the woods. Again. Only this time he sees something terrible. When a young woman is found shot through the heart with a fatal arrow.

Mercy thinks that something is murder. But Henry, a math genius whose autism often silences him when he should speak up most, is not talking.

Inspired by the true search-and-rescue case of an autistic boy who got lost in the Vermont wilderness, Paula Munier’s mystery is a compelling roller-coaster ride through the worst of winter and human nature.

