Bulletin board: Add health, money, history to your to do list

Concord Regional VNA offers Walk-In Wednesday on Jan. 22 from 10 a.m. to Noon at Horseshoe Pond Place Senior Resource Center, 26 Commercial Street in Concord. Walk-In Wednesday is held on the fourth Wednesday of each month at the same time. Walk-In Wednesday is an opportunity to get your questions answered. A Concord Regional VNA team member is available to meet with people individually regarding their specific concerns. Whether it is in-home support, caregiver resources, community health services or questions regarding advance directives, we are here to help. This free program is offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. Registration is not required. For more information, call 224-4093 or (800) 924-8620, ext. 5815 or visit crvna.org.

Scholarship for women

The Women’s Club of Concord is offering a scholarship opportunity to female high school students pursuing a college education in the fall of 2020. Consideration is given to academic achievement, community service, financial need, interest in women’s issues, and leadership. Scholarship information is available on the WCC website at wccnh.com, click “scholarship” for the application process. Due date April 1, 2020. For questions, contact Denise Bolduc, Scholarship Chairwoman, Denise.G.Bolduc@gmail.com

Historically fun family time

The New Hampshire Historical Society is offering one family program each month during the winter.

Family Fun Day, on Jan. 25 from 1 to 3 p.m., is a great way to introduce your kids or grandkids to the special things that make New Hampshire a wonderful place to live! An afternoon filled with storytelling, hands-on activities, and New Hampshire-themed crafts, Family Fun Day is geared for families with kids ages 6 to 10, but all ages are welcome. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is $5 per family, with members free.

Reenact the American Revolution through “Redcoats and Rebels: Gaming the American Revolution,” on Feb. 15, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. With the help of a tabletop role-playing game, children will assume the identity of a historical character and have to choose sides in the journey from colony to country. This program is geared for kids ages 10 to 15. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is free for the children and grandchildren members; $5 per child for nonmembers. Space is limited and registration is required on eventbrite.com or by calling 856-0645.

Explore the entire state of New Hampshire in one afternoon with “Giant Steps Across New Hampshire,” on March 7 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Kids will play with this room-sized map to explore the regions, resources, and history of the state we all love. No shoes are allowed, so please wear socks! Geared towards kids ages 7 to 11, but all ages are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Admission is free, and registration is not required.

