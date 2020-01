The Huntwood Terrace is pictured at 28 S. Main St. in Concord, two lots south of the present-day Concord Food Co-Op.

A look back over a century to South Main Street. This photograph depicts the Huntwood Terrace located at 28 South Main Street in Concord. Mr. Woodbury Hunt constructed this building to house his successful picture publishing business. He employed many of our local ancestors and captured the essence of the era with a very skillful eye as he photographed many local scenes.

James W. Spain

