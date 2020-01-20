Entertainment: See musical about music group

Ghost Light will perform at the Bank of N.H. Stage.

Live music

Wednesday

Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Malcolm Salls at Concord Craft Brewing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

David Levine, Roger Duhaime and friends at Area 23 at 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

Paul Donahue at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Chris Lester at Cheers from 5 to 8 p.m.

Now’s the Time Jazz Ensemble at the Hatbox Theatre at 7:30 p.m. as part of its Music Out of the Box series. Cost $12 to $18

Mallett Brothers Band and Dusty Gray at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m. Bar opens at 6 p.m. Cost $12 to $22.

Friday

Ghost Light at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m. Cost $20, plus $2 at door

Midnight Americans at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Mark Bartram at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Ryan Williamson at Chen Yang Li in Bow from 8 to 11 p.m.

Mikey G at the Contoocook Farmers Market at the Maple Street School in Hopkinton from 9 a.m. to noon

Gabby Martin at the Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market at the Eagle Square Atrium from 10 a.m to 1 p.m.

Blu Light Rain at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.

Crazy Steve at Area 23 at 1 p.m.

Joe Messineo at Area 23 at 6 p.m.

Blues Bros Tribute Night at Area 23 at 9 p.m.

Sunday

John Franzosa at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

John Farese at Area 23 from noon to 2 p.m.

Monday

Paul Bourgelais at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Michael Loughlin at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Stage shows

Simon and Garfunkel Story at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m. The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey of folk-rock duo Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel, from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the 1960s to their dramatic split in 1970. Tickets $44.50 to $79.50.

N.H. Theatre Awards at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. Celebrating 18 years of showcasing community and professional theatre companies from all over New Hampshire, the awards night dazzles and delights as the winners are named and highlights from the years’ most rousing performances are presented by the original cast members and a talented ensemble of actors. Tickets $38.50 to $50.

Watch the Boshoi Ballet broadcast of Giselle at the Bank of N.H. Stage on Jan. 26 at 12:55 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $15.

Movies at Red Rivers

Little Women (PG)

Parasite (R)

Uncut Gems (R)

WBCN and the American Revolution (NR)

