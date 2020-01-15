Saturday grab your reel for Free Fishing Day

Squam Lake staff teach children the basics of ice fishing with a jig rod.

Saturday is the winter Free Fishing Day in New Hampshire.

State residents and nonresidents alike can fish any inland water – or saltwater – in New Hampshire that day without a fishing license. However, people participating in a fishing tournament must still hold a license, even on Free Fishing Day. Also, season dates, bag limits and all other fishing regulations must be followed on Free Fishing Day.

Free fishing days are held the first Saturday in June and the third Saturday in January.

Never fished before? Not a problem if you head up to Holderness. Squam Lake Science Center will be hosting an Ice Fishing for Families event to coincide with Free Fishing Day.

Try to entice fish to the end of a line using lures and jigging techniques that mimic their natural food. Learn about fish adaptations by observing fish colors, fins, and mouthparts. Whether fishing for food, as a social gathering, or to be out in the elements, ice fishing is a great activity to foster a love for nature.

Ice Fishing for Families is for adults and families with children ages 9 and up. It runs from 7 to 10:30 a.m. All fishing instruction and equipment are provided at no extra cost. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Wear insulated snow boots with non-cotton socks. Wear many, many layers of clothing including non-cotton insulating base layers, a wind-proof outer layer, sunscreen, sunglasses, hat, and gloves. Bring an extra pair of gloves, snacks, a thermos with a hot beverage, and a camp chair.

Tthere is no charge for the Squam Lake event and fishing licenses are not required but registration is required by calling the Science Center at 968-7194, ext. 7.

If you get hooked on Free Fishing Day, enjoy the fun year-round by getting a fishing license from N.H. Fish and Game. Licenses are available online or from any of 250 license agents statewide. Youth under age 16 do not need a license to fish in New Hampshire.

