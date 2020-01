Concord Eagle Stable sleigh is pictured filled with riders more than a hundred years ago.

The sepia toned photograph,

snow with an open sleigh,

the people from the past,

ready and on their way.

Over the ancient roads,

across each field of snow,

the past simply presented,

with a box camera years ago.

A moment in time,

just a small look,

a sleigh ride,

over the bridge near the brook.

The sepia toned photograph,

snow with an open sleigh,

a cherished photograph,

from yesterday.

James W. Spain

